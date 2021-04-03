I am obsessed with Rishabh Pant, says fit Sourav Ganguly | again Cricket News





NEW DELHI: Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said he is obsessed with Rishabh Pant while praising other Indian cricketers.

“All [among current cricketers] are fantastic players. As president of the BCCI, I shouldn’t choose one over the other. I enjoy hitting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I am obsessed with Rishabh Pant. I like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. I like Shardul Thakur because he has guts, ”Sourav Ganguly said after being asked to choose his favorite cricketers from India on a YouTube chat show.

Ganguly, who was hospitalized earlier this year and had to undergo angioplasty, confirmed that he is fit, okay and back to work

“I am fit and back to work,” said the former India skipper. Ganguly had suffered mild cardiac arrest on January 2 during a training session at his home in Behala. That day he was himself admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, where he underwent angioplasty.

The 48-year-old had three blocked coronary arteries and a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Ganguly was rushed to hospital again on January 27, this time to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata, after complaining of discomfort and chest pain.

He underwent a second round of angioplasty and was given medication and was asked to follow a strict routine.

