FOOTBALL HIGH SCHOOL: Lansingburgh seniors drive on with 20-12 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville | News

TROY, NY The Lansingburgh Football team seniors have not had the easiest careers in the varsity.

Victory formation two weeks in a row feels great. It’s something we haven’t done in Burgh for a long time, said Danny Riley. It feels great to be part of this group. It is all positive energy. Even when we make a mistake, we keep our heads up and go after it.

Prior to the start of the Fall II season, Lansingburgh had only one win since 2018. Now the Knights are leaving week three of the Fall II season with a 3-0 record.

They are so loose during the week and practice is fairly smooth, but then they are intense in the game, said Lansingburgh Head Coach Jeff Pasinella. Once they get on the field, they are of high intensity and they want to get after it.

Lansingburgh won for their seniors on Friday’s senior night in a 20-12 win over Cobleskill-Richmondville.

They are tired of losing, Pasinella said of his seniors. I am so happy for them. They are wonderful children. They work and they do whatever we ask of them.

The lead for Lansingburgh was quarterback Matt Rodriguez, who threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Rodriguez added 54 yards to the ground with his legs.

Matt Rodriguez scrambles and gets a pass-off for Danny Riley | @BuienRadarNL leads 14-6 at 7:24 in Q2 # 518Football pic.twitter.com/UgRgf6vgss – Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) April 2, 2021

It was a coming out party for the junior Rodriguez who has been in a quarterback fight with Andrew Lyman to start the season. With Lyman returning next week, it will be interesting to see how Pasinella and the knights use Rodriguez and Lyman to move forward.

We have to get everyone back next week, Pasinella said. We’re not sure what’s going to happen yet, but we’ll talk about it as coaches and we’ll talk to Andrew and Matt about it, they are both selfless kids, and they will do what’s best for the team as they’ve done for the last two or three years.

I love Drew with all my heart, said Rodriguez. I am super confident with everyone in that locker room. Whatever their role in that locker room, whatever their position, I feel like we can compete with any team at this point.

Together with Rodriguez, Izayah Bashford built on a massive feat last week, rushing to 95 meters on 16 wearers. Including a touchdown and a fumble in his final line of state.

Izayah Bashford punched in a 2 yard run at 6:55 AM in Q1 | @BuienRadarNL leads 7-0 early # 518Football pic.twitter.com/sL4UYo0ibY – Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) April 2, 2021

Bashford scored the first touchdown of the game on a four-yard run on the Knights’ first possession of the game.

Cobleskill-Richmondville responded with a touchdown of its own when Keagan Adriance put together a six-meter run to end the first quarter. A missed extra point left Cobleskill behind 7-6 after the score.

Cobleskill 6 yard TD run by Adriance | extra point failed, so it’s 7-6 @BuienRadarNL at 1:46 in Q1 # 518Football pic.twitter.com/AfbVgmUE4j – Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) April 2, 2021

Rodriguez threw his first touchdown to Danny Riley at 7:24 in the second quarter. Rodriguez rolled out of the pocket and found Riley diagonally in the end zone.

It felt good, Rodriguez said on the touchdown pass to Riley. I rolled out and looked and couldn’t find anything and then I heard Danny screaming my name. I threw it there and boom, touchdown.

Cobleskills Sal Liardo proved to be a problem for the Knights all night and it culminated in his 25 yard touchdown run to bring the Bulldogs to within two points after their two-point conversion failed at 3:46 in the second quarter.

Our defensive coordinator made some big adjustments during half time, Pasinella said. We contain them. He got away in the first half and got away with some and we got on top of keeping him in the second half and we didn’t give up the big game.

Lansingburgh’s defense held up Cobleskill in the last minute and a half as the Bulldogs marched across the field. Had Cobleskill taken advantage of the scoring opportunity to close the half, they would have gotten the ball back in the second half with a chance to create some space for insurance.

PEACE: @BuienRadarNL 14, Cobleskill-Richmondville 12 | CR made a late push at the end of the half, but Burgh held out strong | compared to last week this looks set to be a coming-out party for Burgh QB Matt Rodriguez with a passing TD in Q2 # 518Football pic.twitter.com/t5ozhtQZgo – Joe Boyle (@boyleralertTroy) April 2, 2021

We tried to get after it, Riley said on the defense. We’ve been conditioning all week. We did not feel tired in the fourth quarter. None of us were gassed. We went out and risked our lives for it.

That didn’t work out, as Lansingburgh remained steadfast and shut down Cobleskill to end the half.

They’re like ballhawks, they’re everywhere, Pasinella said.

To start the third quarter, Cobleskills’ opening run ended abruptly thanks to a Riley interception that gave Rodriguez’s second touchdown pass to Jevon Beckett from 16 yards away.

Cobleskills next drive also ended with a turnover. As the Bulldogs geared up for a sweep run, a mishandled walk led to a loose ball that CJ Nesmith could pounce and hold to get possession back to the nights.

Nesmith was important to both offensive and defensive lines in the win, but he shone on the defense. Nesmith was quick and powerful off the line and could often penetrate Cobleskill’s line of attack to cause trouble for Adriance and Liardo.

We worked on techniques and did exercises and then hand techniques, Nesmith said. It makes our hands active, so we use our hands and not just our feet. We could use both and move our hips to get through the line.

Both defenses fought back and forth, but neither was able to score to end the match. Logan Hardt himself had an interception to get the ball out of Cobleskills’ hands too late. After Hardt’s interception, Rodriguez and Bashford had put together big runs to continue their drive and lower the clock to the knights for the second week in a row in winning formation.

I read the linebacker on the outside and it dangled like it was going to blitz, Rodriguez said during his match-sealing. He came forward and then fell back into cover and I was looking for Logan Hardt in cover. I thought I could take it instead and get the first one down.

Lansingburgh will be back in action next week when they travel to Mohonasen to defeat Schalmont. The kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

We’re going to enjoy this for the rest of the weekend and then we’ll have to read for Schalmont, Pasinella said. Tomorrow we are preparing for Schalmont, because they are explosive, they are well coached, they are a good team.

It feels good for everyone we’ve seen at Burgh, man, Nesmith said. We as seniors to get this copy feels great.

LANSINGBURGH 20, COBLESKILL-RICHMONDVILLE 12

Burgh 7-7-6-0 – 20

CR 6-6-0-0 – 12

FIRST QUARTER

6:55 AM – Lansingburgh Touchdown – Izayah Bashford 4 yard run; Extra point is good by Colin Ward

1:46 – Cobleskill Touchdown – Keagan Adriance 6 yard run; Extra point by Adriance is not good

SECOND QUARTER

7:24 – Lansingburgh Touchdown – 7 yard pass by Matt Rodriguez to Danny Riley; Extra point is good by Colin Ward

3:46 – Cobleskill Touchdown – 34 yards run by Sal Liardo; Two-point conversion failed

THIRD QUARTER

08:40 – Lansingburgh Touchdown – 10 yard pass by Rodriguez to Beckett; Extra point is not good by Colin Ward

FOURTH QUARTER