Local hockey players earn All-Star status | Slider





The 2021 Boys Hockey All-Star roster reveals a lot about the level of play in Waterbury and the Mad River Valley. Eight Harwood players, including five juniors, were honored this week after an 8-1 boys hockey season. Coaches from across the state teamed up to compile the annual list of top highlights at each position. Finn OHara was named Division II Player of the Year for the squad of coach Shawn Thompsons. The junior forward had a double squad throughout the postseason, but still found a way to register seven goals and three assists in the playoffs. He contributed two goals and two assists in an 8-4 quarter-final win over Mount Mansfield before scoring all three goals in a semi-final win over Middlebury. OHara was in the zone again during the championship, scoring two goals and one assist in a 5-3 defeat to Brattleboro. Junior forward Skylar Platt was a first-team selection for Harwood. He started his team with four goals and two assists in the quarterfinals. Classmate Tyson Sylvia was named First Team defender, while HU goalkeeper Liam Guyette also earned First Team honors. Harwood seniors Gavin Thomsen and Jonathan OBrien made the list of honorable mentions along with junior teammates Tanner Woodard and Jacob Green. They helped their team finish a perfect regular season for the first time in program history after victories over U-32, Hartford, Milton, Brattleboro, Burr & Burton and Middlebury. Last winter, the Highlanders finished 20-3 after a 3-2 win over Milton in the D-II final at Gutterson Fieldhouse. This year’s title match was held at the BOR. A few U-32 athletes were also handpicked by Vermont coaches. Senior defender Greg Golonka made the third team, while senior forward Neil Rohan was selected for an honorable mention. The Raiders earned a two-game sweep against Burlington and also defeated St. Johnsbury. BOYS HOCKEY DIVISION II All-Stars Player of the year Finn OHara, Harwood Coach of the year Eric Libardoni, Brattleboro FIRST TEAM Forwards: Hunter Mason, Missisquoi; Jack Pattison, Brattleboro; Skylar Platt, Harwood Defense: Tucker Stearns, Middlebury; Tyson Sylvia, Harwood Keeper: Liam Guyette, Harwood SECOND TEAM Forward: Will Hauf, Mount Mansfield; Gavin Howard, Brattleboro; Jakub Mulac, Burr and Burton Defense: Ryan Gerard, Brattleboro; Steven King, Missisquoi Goalie: PJ Bouchard, Missisquoi THIRD TEAM F. orwards: Dan Lanoue, Lyndon; Ethan Messier, Missisquoi; Will Taggard, Brattleboro Defense: Emmett Edwards, Burr, and Burton; Greg Golonka, U-32 goalkeeper: Austin Wood, Brattleboro FAIR MENTION Forward: Nate Adams, St. Johnsbury; Alex Brown, Mount Mansfield; Mason Foard, Brattleboro; Nick Matteis, Lyndon; Victor Pallesvesa, St. Johnsbury; Jackson Porter, Missisquoi; Neil Rohan, U-32; Bode Rubright, Middlebury; Gavin Thomsen, Harwood; Tanner Woodard, Harwood Defense: Charlie Gates, Missisquoi; Cooper Goodrich, Milton; Jacob Green, Harwood; Dylan Miller, Lyndon; Joey Niemo, Middlebury; Jonathan OBrien, Harwood; Isaac Overton, Missisquoi; Harrison Wheeler, Mount Mansfield Goals: Declan Heney, Mount Mansfield; Colin MacDiarmid, Lyndon DIVISION I. Player of the year Andrew Gubbins, Woodstock Coach of the year Employees at South Burlington FIRST TEAM Forward: Ryan Clark, Essex; Max Line, Essex; Garrett Micciche, Rice Defense: Joe Maher, Essex; Daehan McHugh, Rice Goalie: Jack Averill, Champlain Valley SECOND TEAM Forward: Tobey Cram, Essex; Charles Green, Woodstock; Matt Merrill, BFA-St. Alban’s Defense: Owen Benoit, BFA-St. Albans; Riley Shepard, Woodstock Goalie: Andrew Libby, Rice THIRD TEAM Forward: Hunter Fay, South Burlington; Sam Rubman, RIce; Cam Saia, Champlain Valley Defense: Shane Burke, South Burlington; Cole Tarrant, Rice Goalie: Max Foster, Essex

