Peach has been announced as Danville High School’s new football coach – The Advocate-Messenger

BY OLIVIA MOHR AND MIKE MARSEE

Danville High School announced its new football coach Mark Peach in the school canteen on Friday afternoon.

Students on the soccer team listened as Peach, director Thad Elmore, and athletic director Lisa Fisher gave speeches.

Guys, I look forward to coaching you, Peach said, addressing the team. Listen, you represent all the great players and all the great teams in the past, the rich tradition of Danville football, and you represent all the great players and great teams in the future with Danville football. Most importantly, you are now representing yourself and the team here in the present.

He said he is looking forward to meeting each of the players individually to talk about their academic, life and football goals and said he wants to jump-start.

Peach comes to Danville from Trigg County, where he coached in 2020. However, local football fans know him best for his long tenure in nearby Anderson County.

Born in Lawrenceburg, Peach spent 15 seasons at Anderson County High School becoming the school’s winning coach before being fired in February 2020. His career record is 153-87 in 20 seasons, and he finished 15-7 in two seasons in college. level.

Peach set a record of 114-65 at Anderson between 2005 and 19. His 2011 team reached the Class 5A championship game before losing to Bowling Green High School, and the Bearcats also won a regional championship in 2013.

He was the Class 5A Coach of the Year in 2007, he received the Blanton Collier Sportsmanship Group Coach of the Year award in 2017 and he coached the Kentucky all-star team in 2019.

After five seasons as an assistant coach with Franklin-Simpson, Peach got his first head coach opportunity with Hancock County in 1999. In his first season at Lewisport, the Hornets, led by Mr. Football Travis Atwell from 1999, 12-3 and reached the Class 1A championship game before losing to Beechwood.

He spent two seasons with Hancock and two with Paul Dunbar before moving to Campbellsville University, where he played collegiate, to succeed Ron Finley as the only second coach in that program’s history.

After two seasons in Campbellsville, Peach returned to high school coaching in 2005 at Anderson, his alma mater. He stayed there until the 2019 season, after which time he was removed as a coach.

Three days later he was offered the jobs at Trigg. The Tigers went 3-7 in its only season in Cadiz.

YourSportsEdge.com reported Peachs’ resignation on Friday, saying he met his players at Trigg that morning to let them know of his decision.

Peach played with Anderson for Sam Harp, who coached with Anderson before moving to Danville in 1988 and leading the Admirals to seven state championships and 10 trips to the state final.

Harp returned to Anderson in 2017 after leaving Lebanon, Tennessee, where he spent two seasons with Peachs.

Peach replaces Clay Clevenger, a Danville alumnus who was fired in January after eight seasons in Danville, where he went 65-32. Clevenger, who replaced Harp in 2013, led the Admirals to the Class 2A Championship in 2017 and finished second in the previous season.

Danville opens the 2021 season on August 20 against Garrard County at Lincoln County’s PBK Bank Death Valley Bowl.

During his speech, Peach spoke highly of the mentorship of Sam Harp, who he said was one of the all-time greats of the Danville Admirals and someone who coached him in high school. This is one of the factors that prompted Peach to become a coach himself.

He was such a positive influence on me when he coached me, Peach said. When I started coaching, I wanted to have the same impact on young men under my care.

Peach said he embraces the football madness in Danville and the expectations that come with it and said he understands the great football tradition here.

Elmore said that when he and Fisher put together the selection committee that Peach chose, they wanted to represent every group they could as community members, including parents and alumni. The committee was made up of teachers, coaches and others, such as City Commissioner James JH Atkins, who previously worked for the school district. Elmore said the committee had some candid conversations about what they were looking for in the new coach.

We felt very strongly that we wanted to make sure it was a proven winner, one of the attributes that mattered, Elmore said. Another was community involvement. Another student oriented. That is also on the field and in the classroom. And we believe that Coach Peach brings that winning attitude. He also conveys that attitude on the field, but also in the classroom and presence in the building, in collaboration with the entire school.

As for Peach, he was part of 171 wins, taking teams to the national finals, and even coached some of the Danville players when he was the head coach of the Kentucky all-stars.

Superintendent Tammy McDonald said when it comes to the coach’s decision, it was the selection committees 100%.

I think they did a great process, and it was such a great committee that I feel very strongly that they made a great decision, she said. I am excited about our new coach, and I know that our coach, with Mr. Elmore and our athletic director and all of our students, is going to have a great season.

Moving from Clevenger’s sacking to now, with the selection of the new coach, she said the district is making progress.

Elmore said the assistant coach has acted for the team while switching from Clevenger as the head coach. As for the school building itself, he said there are now about 260 students in the building, and the school is getting closer to graduation for more than 120 students. That’s really what the school is focused on, he said. It has been a transition with the selection process for a new coach, he said.

It’s a time of transition, Elmore said. It is something you cannot deny. But I feel that the staff and students are seizing the opportunity to move forward in that regard.