Panther tennis competes at McPherson





MCPHERSON MCPHERSON The Great Bend tennis team won five games on Thursday during the challenging McPherson Invitational. Panther Brendyn Schroeder won two games and finished 10th with an 8-2 loss against Salina South’s Cayden Cassel. Jordan Manning of Great Bend finished 12th with an 8-6 defeat to Lane Dobbs of Winfield. Panthers Carlos Jacobo / Caden Bieker finished 14th with an 8-2 defeat to Derby’s Ben Palivan / Alex Hedden. Panthers Alex Sandoval / Shiv Karshan finished 15th with an 8-4 win over Hays High’s Logan Daniels / Jack Scoby. McPherson Red’s Jaden Fox defeated Mc Red def. Ty Kraemer 8-1 for singles. Newton’s Zeke Thompson / Max Musser defeated McPherson Red’s Brennan Gipson / Conner Glazier 8-1 for the doubles title. McPherson Red scored 56 points to surpass Newton (55) for first place. MCPHERSON INVITATIONAL TEAM SCORES 1McPherson Red 56; 2Newton 55; 3Derby 41; 4Salina South 33; 5Winfield 31; 6McPherson White 22; 7Great Bend 17; Hays High 17 SINGLES 1 Jaden Fox, Mc Red def. Ty Kraemer, Mc Red, 8-1 3 Isaak Bowman, Derby def. Sam Claassen, Newton, 8-4 5 Otis Musser, Newton def. Scott Simmons, Derby, 8-2 7 Noah Everett, Winfield def. Andrew Schrage, SS, 8-3 9 Cayden Cassel, SS def. Brendyn Schroeder, GB, 8-2 11 Lane Dobbs, Winfield def. Jordan Manning, GB, 8-6 13 Gabe Garcia, Hays def. Edgar Alonso, Hays, 8-5 Braden Razak, Mc White def. Trent Huff, Mc White, 8-1 FIRST ROUND Schrage, SS def. Schroeder, 8-7 (7-5); Simmons, Derby def. Manning, 8-2; SECOND ROUNDS Chroeder def. Huff, Mc White, 8-1; Manning def. Garcia, Hays, 8-7 (7-3); THIRD ROUND Chroeder beats. Dobbs, Winfield, 8-2; Cassel, SS def. Manning, 8-1 DOUBLE 1 Zeke Thompson / Max Musser, Newton defeats. Brennan Gipson / Conner Glazier, Mc Red, 8-1 3 Jonah Schloneger / Justin Franz, Newton def. Tyler Bontager / Ayden Johnson, Mc White, 8-2 5 Evan Franke / Colby Hedden, Derby def. Miles Hammond / Griffin Peterson, SS, 8-7 (7-3) Alex Houston / Wes Wurm, Mc Red def. Colin Clark / Henry Fitzhum, Hays, 8-1 9 Drake Lowe / PJ Morris, Winfield def. Noah Heger / Jake Jewers, Winfield, 8-4 11 Josh Evenhart / Conner Olsen, Mc White def. Keegan Exline / Isaac Harper, SS, 8-4 13 Ben Palivan / Alex Hedden, Derby def. Carlos Jacobo / Caden Bieker, GB, 8-2 15 Alex Sandoval / Shiv Karshan, GB def. Logan Daniels / Jack Scoby, Hays, 8-4 FIRST ROUND Hammond / Peterson, SS def. Sandoval / Karshan, 8-1; Gipson / Glazier, Mc Red def. Jacobo / Bieker, 8-0; SECOND ROUND Lowe / Morris, Winfield defeats. Sandoval / Karshan, 8-1; Exline / Harper, SS def. Jacobo / Bieker, 8-1; THIRD ROUND Jacobo / Bieker beats. Daniels / Scoby, Hays, 8-6; Palivan-Hedden, Derby def. Sandoval / Karshan, 8-1

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos