Sports
Suffield co-op learns from experience and tops Simsbury for CCC Girls Hockey Crown
Photo: Andrew Bennett / Contributed
The Suffield co-op girls’ ice hockey had dealt with defending CCC champion Simsbury three times during the regular season. The result was three wins at Simsbury.
However, that experience didn’t hurt the Wildcats when they faced Simsbury again in the conference final.
Junior Kylie Downs scored the winning goal with an assist from junior Konelin Wierdsma 9:59 in extra time as the Wildcats captured the CCC Championship with a 3-2 win over the best-placed Simsbury in the final at the International Skating Center in Simsbury at March 26.
Suffield (9-6) found the charm against the Trojans for the fourth time (11-2-1).
Of Suffield’s three losses to Simsbury, two were by a single goal and the third was a 3-0 shutout. The two games with one goal gave the Wildcats more confidence as they entered the final.
Based on the score and play of the first three games, we knew we could compete with Simsbury, said Suffield coach Mike Downs. We had to appear from the first team and play through to the last team of the third period.
Each team had a one-goal lead in regulation – the Trojans 1-0 in the first period and the Wildcats 2-1 after two stanzas – and each tied for extra time.
As has been the case for much of the season, Suffields second goalkeeper Teagan Mabrysmith was great in the title shift, with 38 saves to lead the defensive effort. Mabrysmith has collected 90 saves in three playoff games.
Our goaltending and defense have kept us on the winning side in close games all season, Downs said. Teagan Mabrysmith received 40 shots and stopped except two. Konelin Wierdsma was the key for us to not only keep the puck out of the net, but also get it to the net on the OT game winner,
Suffield’s victory turned it into two different CCC champions in as many years. The conference added girls’ ice hockey to the 2019-2020 season and before that, CCC teams played as part of the SCC North.
Simsbury won the first CCC Championship last winter, beating the Avon co-op 3-0 and having also won the last SCC North crown in 2018/19.
The Wildcats team is a cooperative of seven schools, including Suffield, Ellington, EO Smith, Granby, Canton, Windsor and Northwestern. Despite the difficulties dealing with CVID-19 protocols, especially with players coming from different schools, Coach Downs said the Wildcats handled it well.
We huddled in every workout, remotely of course, and we talked about making smart decisions both on and off the ice, Downs said. Master the things we can. If smart decisions were made individually at home, at school, with friends and on the ice rinks, we could get through this as a team.
Suffield rode a bit of a roller coaster on the ice, opening the season with five wins in the first six games before losing five consecutive games to drop below .500. The Wildcats ended the year with a 7-1 win over Northwest Catholic to finish 6-6 and take the No. 3 seed for the tournament.
Suffield then defeated No. 6 Northwest Catholic / Mercy 4-1 and No. 2 Avon 1-0 in the playoffs to earn a bid for the CCC Final and set up a fourth showdown with Simsbury.
The Trojans scored first for a 1-0 lead over a goal from Nicole Loftus, assisted by Thora Clark, just 43 seconds after the opening trap. The Wildcats leveled with 2:44 to play in the first period, when Janine Eitel found it net.
In the second period, Natalie Ewald put the Cats ahead when she buried a shot at full speed with the defender close behind, Downs said.
Loftus scored her second goal, assisted by Molly Walsh, and tied the score again with 4:33 in the regulation.
Kylie Downs then ended it in favor of extra time, as the Wildcats took home the crown.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]