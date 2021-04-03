Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview





Play time: 8 p.m., ET TV: Bally Sports Sun Betting Line: Heat -12.5 VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers will meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Previously, Miami won 113-98 March 16, winning 19 home games against the Cavs. Last season, Miami won the season series 3-1. The Heat is 71-46 all-time against Cleveland during the regular season, including 46-13 in home games and 25-33 in road games. Guard Victor Oladipo, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets on the trade deadline, is expected to make his first start for the Heat. This will be the Heat’s 23rd different starting line-up this season. For the Heat, KZ Okpala (health protocol) is out and security guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is likely. Expected starting lineups: WARMTH G Duncan Robinson G Victor Oladipo 100 Sam Adebayo F Jimmy Butler V Trevor Ariza CAVALIERS G Collin Sexton G Darius Garland C Kevin Love V Isaac Okoro F. Dean Wade QUOTE Heat guard Jimmy Butler on Victor Oladipo: “He’s going to find his groove,” said Jimmy Butler. “I think we all need to get better to get him where he likes to get the ball on. That comes with time and talking to him. But he will be a huge help. He’s going to play a lot of games. That’s what he is for. The defensive factor he also did well of course. It will fit in great. “ TWITTER: @ShandelRich Follow up on all of our Miami Heat coverage Facebook here Subscribe to our YouTube channel here For questions about Heat of NBA, email [email protected]

