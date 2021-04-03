Jonah Hutton will lead Routt football team into the 2021 season

Every good football team has a man like Routt’s Jonah Hutton.

When the pandemic hit, Hutton, who has started as a middle linebacker for the Rockets for the past four years, made sure everyone was on board. Enter the weight room. Do the job. No delay – just in case.

All that, even though Routt’s senior didn’t think football would happen this year.

“Honestly, with the way things are going – I always try to stay positive, but I didn’t believe there was going to be a season,” Hutton said. “I’ve kept everyone positive. I kept everyone in the weight room because I didn’t want a season coming and we weren’t prepared. So of course I had us all running and lifting and everything to prepare for the season and be ready. In my mind I didn’t think there would be one. But just in case we were ready. “

Routt’s defense was healthy at first. The Rockets held Mendon Unity winless until the last four minutes of Week 1.

“The defense has been good,” said Routt coach Barry Creviston. “We just couldn’t really put the ball in the end zone. We’ve been marching up and down the field a bit, and then there’s usually a costly foul that has given up on the ball. But as for the defense, we’ve done a great job against Mendon and a great job against Camp Point. But if you throw up the ball too often, you just won’t win matches. “

“Well, the season certainly didn’t start the way we wanted it to … but to be honest, I wouldn’t have wanted to be with other guys,” said Hutton. “We made a few small mistakes, we just shot ourselves in the foot. We tell ourselves that the only team that has beaten us is us. And really, we come every week and made the corrections. “

Hutton is the team’s lead tackler.

“He just has a talent and a nose for football,” said Creviston. “He plays middle linebacker for us, so that’s his job, to find football and make plays. He is always around the ball. He always runs to football. So that’s the type of guy you want as a leader. “

Hutton also plays on the offensive line, on guard. Creviston said Hutton knows all five positions on the line, so if linemen have a question, they turn to Hutton.

Hutton is the ultimate team player. He mentioned almost every player in the squad during an interview on Thursday afternoon. “I rely on everyone’s defense. It’s not just me, ”he said. “And that’s how I like to play football.”

Hutton started playing the game in the second grade, with the Junior Irish at Our Savior. “I didn’t get really passionate about it until about eighth grade, when I started thinking seriously about football,” he said. “And of course, in high school, since I was a freshman, it has been my main sport. I loved it. Every second – every chance I get to lift, run, play soccer, be with the guys. I make the best of it, and I keep doing it. “

Hutton played as a middle linebacker since his freshman season. “I played linebacker, middle linebacker, played whatever they needed me, covered guys, made tackles, did whatever,” he said. “But for the most part I have been in the middle with the defense, yes.”

Athletes playing middle linebacker need to be alert and tough and have almost a sixth sense of where a stretch is going. That’s something Hutton has developed over the years. He attributed his coaches. “The guards, for example – if they pull, they’ll tell you which way it goes,” he said. “When a guard blocks down, you know which way the ball is going.”

Hutton has grown into the position, going from 1.5 meters-4,140 pounds as a freshman to 5-9,195 in his senior year. The toughness is something Hutton brought to the table from day 1.

‘I’ll be honest – it’s the guy in me. I just love to go out and hit people as hard as possible, ”said Hutton. “There isn’t really any other sport where you can do that than boxing or anything like that. Besides, football is just an American sport. You always hear about those Friday night lights and kids going out on weekends and playing with their hearts on soccer fields. I love that aspect of it, and I always remember my mom telling me cool stories about how she watched kids get their fill on Friday nights, and I just always wanted to be. “

When the Illinois High School Association announced that there would be a football season after all, Routt was ready, thanks in large part to Hutton. And this season he has tried to take as much from football as he has put into it in recent years.

“Sure, since it’s my senior year, I try to enjoy every workout, every moment – I’m not trying to count down because before I know it’s over,” he said. “Really, just grateful that we are getting a season. Because like I said I didn’t believe it was going to happen so I’m very lucky and glad it happens. And try to make the best of it.

“I told them that if we don’t come out here every day to get better and win, we’re wasting any chance we have,” Hutton said. “I’m sure there are a lot of kids here who didn’t think we were going to have a season and not play football, and we have a huge opportunity to come out here and show what we can do, and I don’t want anyone to do that. and I’m really trying not to waste it. “