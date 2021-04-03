March Madness Betting: Gamblers prefer Gonzaga again





There is no line too high for Gonzaga bettors. Even though the Bulldogs were 14 points favorite at BetMGM, the biggest spread for a national semifinal in at least 25 years, it’s another round of gamblers charging Gonzaga. Of all the money put into the Gonzaga-UCLA game at BetMGM, 79 percent is on Gonzaga who puts a huge number. That pattern follows the first four rounds of the NCAA tournament. Gamblers have not yet lost to Gonzaga. Gonzaga has covered in every tournament game Despite having the largest spread in each of the first four rounds, Gonzaga has covered the spread in each of their four tournament games. In three of the games, there was no doubt about the change. Gonzaga has been the story of the tournament. They got through the season undefeated and have had two wins since becoming the first undefeated champion in 45 years. The Bulldogs’ dominance was impressive. UCLA is an 11 seed, but wins against Alabama and Michigan, the top two seeds in the Eastern region. BetMGM opened the line for the UCLA game at 1:55 p.m. and bets were made quickly on 14. Bets on Gonzaga have never slowed despite a spread that seems more suitable for the first round, not the Final Four. Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) celebrates with teammate Jalen Suggs (1) in Gonzaga’s Elite Eight win. (AP Photo / Michael Conroy) The big bet comes in with Gonzaga One of the biggest bets in the 24 hours leading up to the tip was a parlay with the Gonzaga money line, which is -1200. A parlay of $ 88,000 on Gonzaga moneyline and Baylor moneyline (-215) was placed with BetMGM. That bettor would win $ 52,000 if both won No. 1 seeds on Saturday. The other big bet at BetMGM just before Saturday’s games was $ 110,000 to win $ 100,000 at the Baylor-Houston over, which equates to 135 points. Among the other big bets during the week, Gonzaga were a few: $ 308K to win $ 280K on Baylor -5

$ 275K to win $ 250K on Gonzaga -14

$ 115K to win $ 100K on Gonzaga -8 in the first half The only sure thing in this tournament seems to be that as long as Gonzaga continues to play, the wager money will pour into them. More from Yahoo Sports:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos