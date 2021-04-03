One of them was detained for attacking a man with a cricket bat and robbing him in Chanakyapuri

A 20-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a man with a cricket bat and robbing him in downtown Delhis Chanakyapuri late Thursday night, police said Saturday.

Police said the suspect, identified by a single name as Ankit, is a drug addict and lived with his parents in the Bihar Bhawan staff quarters where his father worked.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) [Addnl DCP] Vikas Kumar said the police control room was aware of an argument at Samrat Hotel in Chanakyapuri on Thursday. The caller said a man injured in the incident had been sent to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Police discovered that 21-year-old Sita Ram, a member of the household staff at Chanakyapuris The Leela Palace, was the victim of a robbery and had sustained an injury over his right eye.

Rams’ complaint, filed with the Chanakyapuri police on Friday after treatment, said he had been attacked without provocation while waiting for a bus for Vinay Marg around 10:30 PM.

The attacker had taken Rams’s cell phone and fled. He had a copy of his Aadhaar card, hotel ID card and 300 in the phone case, which was also included. Ram called for help when a passerby, Pradeep Singh, stopped to help him, sent him to the hospital, and called the police. A case of robbery was registered, Kumar said.

The investigation team scanned camera images in the area and used its network of informers to apprehend the suspect within 24 hours of the crime, police said. The cricket bat used in the crime, the stolen cell phone along with his Aadhaar card and hotel ID card, were recovered, they added.