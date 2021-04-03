Sports
Football practice report: April 3
Format: Helmets
The DeRuyter team does not try to reinvent the wheel in his freshman year as Oregon defensive coordinator. But some parts may look a little different and have different names.
DeRuyter took part in his second spring training on Saturday as the new head of the UO defense. Come fall, it sounds like the Ducks will mix a little bit of the old with a little bit of the new when it comes to their system in the transition from former D coordinator Andy Avalos to DeRuyter.
“A lot of things that Coach Avalos’ defense and what we are going to do this fall are very similar,” DeRuyter said on Saturday afternoon. “For some of those things I wanted to keep the terminology so that the boys were familiar with it.
‘But we do some things differently. So those terms are clearly going to change. ‘
The transition to new leadership has been made easier for the Ducks thanks to some veterans in key positions. DeRuyter said edge players Kayvon Thibodeaux and Mase Funa set the tone through two exercises this spring, as did the deep inner linebacker group. At the back, security Verone McKinley III has established himself as a vocal leader.
In the trenches, Popo Aumavae and Brandon Dorlus have been early highlights. But DeRuyter is looking forward to making a deeper evaluation of the line next week.
“If we see those guys develop and play with physicality next week when the pads come on, that’s going to be important to measure,” he said.
Installing a defense that prides itself on creating sales and stopping the run also falls to DeRuyter’s assistants, and he has a familiar face last season with a California colleague, the new UO defensive backs coach. Marcel Yates
DeRuyter said he is also benefiting from Oregon culture under head coach Mario Cristobal
“Our boys know how to practice,” said DeRuyter. “Coach Cristobal has set up a program here and a standard for how we should do things, with a sense of urgency and physicality.”
Sometimes in a coach’s career, DeRuyter said, he might get a new job and not consider it the case. Oregon is an exception.
“That’s been very important,” he said, “in getting this thing where we want to go.”
Practice highlights: If creating sales is DeRuyter’s first priority, he must have been satisfied on Saturday. In a 7-to-7 period, a pass was puckered by a receiver and linebacker Noah Sewell made a dive interception. Later in 11-on-11 there was a bad exchange in the offensive backfield and defensive lineman Maceal Afaese jumped on the ball for a fumble. Safety Jeffrey Low almost had another interception in the team, anticipating a route and jumping to get into the path of the pass to break it up.
In 1-on-1 exercises, DJ James showed great expectation to break a pass Johnny Johnson III Jack Vecchi might have had the best game for offense during that period, coming up vertical and then reaching behind a defender to get the pass in. In special teams exercises, Tom Snee had an explosive punter during the first rep of that period, a nice job to get ready for his moment. In a field goal period, freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams got his hand on a staircase.
Other remarks: DeRuyter mentioned that in his post-practice interview Bryan Addison, which moved from receiver to cornerback last fall, will practice in safety this spring. Offensive line coach Alex Mirabal also clarified some information from the organization chart. Freshmen Kingsley Suamataia plays left tackle with the two, behind George Moore Jonah Miller also starts with the left tackle, Bram Walden is the No. 3 right tackle and Jackson Light is the number 3 center behind Alex Forsyth and Jonathan Denis… As Oregon played baseball later in the day, as it did on Thursday, two-sports QB Robby Ashford participated in the last hour of football practice before going to PK Park.
