14 Women’s Tennis Downs # 20 Auburn 4-3

Auburn, Ala. Senior Eden Richardson played the hero for the second consecutive game of the No. 5 singles when she took a 4-3 victory for the No. 14 LSU Women’s Tennis team over the No. 20 Auburn Tigers at the Yarbrough Tennis Center Saturday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.

With the win, LSU improves to 12-4 overall and 7-4 in SEC play, while Auburn falls to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in conference play.

“World-class effort and determination to deliver a massive victory on the road,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We were down 3-2 in the game and our seniors really showed their leadership and experience by grabbing us and taking the win. Safiya (Carrington) and Samantha (Buyckx) played extremely well all weekend and continue their standards improve. “

“We are happy to take a Top 25 win back to Baton Rouge and we will enjoy it before closing the regular season at home against two more tough opponents.”

Doubles results

Auburn’s Yu Chen and Anastasia Astakhova were the first doubles duo, beating Richardson and junior Anna Loughlan by a score of 6-3 in the number 3 doubles match.

The double came at No. 1, where Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach beat the No. 73-ranked senior duo. Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley by a score of 6-2.

Singles results

Freshmen Samantha Buyckx took LSU’s first point of the afternoon with a victory at No. 6 singles, beating Astakhova in straight sets. Buyckx claimed a good first set with a score of 6-4 before dropping just one match in the second to win 6-1 and take her ninth singles victory of the season.

LSU took a 2-1 lead thanks to sophomore number 84 Safiya Carrington take a win at No. 2 over No. 100 Chen. Carrington was in control from the start and opened with a 6-3 victory in the first set. Carrington kept pace in the second set, repeating the 6-3 score to take her tenth win of the season and a double win in singles.

Auburn finished 2-2 after Axon claimed victory over the sophomore Nina Geissler at number 4. Axon claimed the first set with a score of 6-3 before bringing momentum to the second and winning all but one in a 6-1 win.

At No. 1, No. 62, Selin Ovunc put Auburn back on the lead at 3-2 with a straight set win over No. 50 Bridges. The first set was a tense match, with neither player escaping from each other until Ovunc won the last two matches and took a 7-5 win. In the second set, Ovunc took an early lead and didn’t look back on his way to a 6-1 win.

The Purple & Gold tied the score at 3-3 after No. 40 Corley defeated Carolyn Ansari. Corley and Ansari’s first set was back and forth, with Corley able to pull away at the end and win 7-5 before Ansari hit back with a 6-4 victory of their own in the second set to make a decisive third set to enforce. In the third set, Corley recovered from her defeat in the second set and emphatically forced Ansari to win 6-0 and collect her team-high 15.thvictory of the 2020-21 season.

The match came down to number 5, where Richardson faced Flach. Flach got off to a great start, beating Richardson 6-3 in the first set. The second set saw Flach and Richardson swap, not separating the two much and eventually reaching a tiebreaker. Richardson turned the tide in her favor in the tiebreaker, forcing Flach 7-0 and forcing a third set. In the third set, Richardson took an early lead and held back a late rise from Flach to win 6-3 and take the second straight match win for LSU.

Next one

No. LSU will close the regular season with a few home games, starting with Arkansas at 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 8.

# 14 LSU 4, # 20 Maroon 3

Singles competition

1. # 62 Selin Ovunc (AU) beats. # 50 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

2. # 84 Safiya Carrington (LSU) beats # 100 Yu Chen (AU) 6-3, 6-3

3. # 40 Paris Corley (LSU) def. Carolyn Ansari (AU) 7-5, 4-6, 6-0

4. Georgie Axon (AU) beats. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3, 6-1

5. Eden Richardson (LSU) def. Adeline Flach (AU) 3-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3

6. Samantha Buyckx (LSU) def. Anastasia Astakhova (AU) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Georgie Axon / Adeline Flach (AU) beats. # 73 Paris Corley Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-2

2. Carolyn Ansari / Selin Ovunc (AU) vs. Nina Geissler Safiya Carrington (LSU) 5-3, unfinished

3. Yu Chen / Anastasia Astakhova (AU) defeats. Eden Richardson Anna Loughlan (LSU) 6-3

Match Notes:

LSU 12-4, (7-4 SEC); National ranking # 14

Maroon 12-5, (7-4 SEC); National ranking # 20

Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,2,4,1,3,5)

Official: Donna Jerome T-3: 10 A-108