Sports
# 14 Women’s Tennis Downs # 20 Auburn 4-3
Auburn, Ala. Senior Eden Richardson played the hero for the second consecutive game of the No. 5 singles when she took a 4-3 victory for the No. 14 LSU Women’s Tennis team over the No. 20 Auburn Tigers at the Yarbrough Tennis Center Saturday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.
With the win, LSU improves to 12-4 overall and 7-4 in SEC play, while Auburn falls to 12-5 overall and 7-4 in conference play.
Selling points
“World-class effort and determination to deliver a massive victory on the road,” co-head coach Michael Sell said. “We were down 3-2 in the game and our seniors really showed their leadership and experience by grabbing us and taking the win. Safiya (Carrington) and Samantha (Buyckx) played extremely well all weekend and continue their standards improve. “
“We are happy to take a Top 25 win back to Baton Rouge and we will enjoy it before closing the regular season at home against two more tough opponents.”
Doubles results
Auburn’s Yu Chen and Anastasia Astakhova were the first doubles duo, beating Richardson and junior Anna Loughlan by a score of 6-3 in the number 3 doubles match.
The double came at No. 1, where Georgie Axon and Adeline Flach beat the No. 73-ranked senior duo. Taylor Bridges and Paris Corley by a score of 6-2.
Singles results
Freshmen Samantha Buyckx took LSU’s first point of the afternoon with a victory at No. 6 singles, beating Astakhova in straight sets. Buyckx claimed a good first set with a score of 6-4 before dropping just one match in the second to win 6-1 and take her ninth singles victory of the season.
LSU took a 2-1 lead thanks to sophomore number 84 Safiya Carrington take a win at No. 2 over No. 100 Chen. Carrington was in control from the start and opened with a 6-3 victory in the first set. Carrington kept pace in the second set, repeating the 6-3 score to take her tenth win of the season and a double win in singles.
Auburn finished 2-2 after Axon claimed victory over the sophomore Nina Geissler at number 4. Axon claimed the first set with a score of 6-3 before bringing momentum to the second and winning all but one in a 6-1 win.
At No. 1, No. 62, Selin Ovunc put Auburn back on the lead at 3-2 with a straight set win over No. 50 Bridges. The first set was a tense match, with neither player escaping from each other until Ovunc won the last two matches and took a 7-5 win. In the second set, Ovunc took an early lead and didn’t look back on his way to a 6-1 win.
The Purple & Gold tied the score at 3-3 after No. 40 Corley defeated Carolyn Ansari. Corley and Ansari’s first set was back and forth, with Corley able to pull away at the end and win 7-5 before Ansari hit back with a 6-4 victory of their own in the second set to make a decisive third set to enforce. In the third set, Corley recovered from her defeat in the second set and emphatically forced Ansari to win 6-0 and collect her team-high 15.thvictory of the 2020-21 season.
The match came down to number 5, where Richardson faced Flach. Flach got off to a great start, beating Richardson 6-3 in the first set. The second set saw Flach and Richardson swap, not separating the two much and eventually reaching a tiebreaker. Richardson turned the tide in her favor in the tiebreaker, forcing Flach 7-0 and forcing a third set. In the third set, Richardson took an early lead and held back a late rise from Flach to win 6-3 and take the second straight match win for LSU.
Next one
No. LSU will close the regular season with a few home games, starting with Arkansas at 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 8.
Social center
For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.Facebook.com/lsuwten
# 14 LSU 4, # 20 Maroon 3
Singles competition
1. # 62 Selin Ovunc (AU) beats. # 50 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 7-5, 6-1
2. # 84 Safiya Carrington (LSU) beats # 100 Yu Chen (AU) 6-3, 6-3
3. # 40 Paris Corley (LSU) def. Carolyn Ansari (AU) 7-5, 4-6, 6-0
4. Georgie Axon (AU) beats. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3, 6-1
5. Eden Richardson (LSU) def. Adeline Flach (AU) 3-6, 7-6 (7-0), 6-3
6. Samantha Buyckx (LSU) def. Anastasia Astakhova (AU) 6-4, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Georgie Axon / Adeline Flach (AU) beats. # 73 Paris CorleyTaylor Bridges (LSU) 6-2
2. Carolyn Ansari / Selin Ovunc (AU) vs. Nina GeisslerSafiya Carrington (LSU) 5-3, unfinished
3. Yu Chen / Anastasia Astakhova (AU) defeats. Eden RichardsonAnna Loughlan (LSU) 6-3
Match Notes:
LSU 12-4, (7-4 SEC); National ranking # 14
Maroon 12-5, (7-4 SEC); National ranking # 20
Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,2,4,1,3,5)
Official: Donna Jerome T-3: 10 A-108
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]