Why Womens Cricket Explodes In Australia
Cricket has been a much-loved sport for years, especially in countries such as the UK and Australia. Traditionally, however, the sport, like football, is mainly practiced by men. In recent years, people have started to demand a change in professional sport and pave a way for women to be much more involved. It is estimated that about 30% of Australian cricketers are now women. So not quite a fair divide, but a massive increase in what once was, but what makes women’s cricket in Australia take off in such a big way?
The Big Bash League
The Big Bash League is a huge Australian Twenty20 cricket competition that takes place every year. Every year when it happens, people scour the internet for things like BBL live score 2021 so they can keep track of which teams are doing well and who are the standout players. In general, the Big Bash League for women is a new tournament, but that doesn’t detract from how popular it is. It was launched by Belinda Clarke, a former captain of the Australian national team and its first matches took place in 2015-2016, right in line with the Big Bash League matches for men.
Womens Cricket Salaries
As with other sports, men are traditionally paid more than female counterparts, even for playing at the same level. Australian cricket was keen to change this and the Australian National team gave their female players a massive pay rise in 2017. With the goal of eventually giving them an average salary of $ 210,000 a year, they were initially given a pay rise to $ 179,000, an increase of year. year. This much fairer pay has made the sport much more accessible and exciting for women who may have been more interested, but who felt the pay structure was unfair. With sports becoming much more accessible across the board, it makes sense for teams to work hard to ensure that all genders are paid the same for similar levels of sports.
Internet coverage
It may sound strange, but social media certainly helps boost the popularity of women’s sports. Teens and young women are always on the lookout for role models and tend to look up to the people they see in newspapers, magazines and on TV. Currently, women’s cricket is not getting the attention it should be getting on TV and as such the talented players may not have caught the attention of the younger generation. However, thanks to social media, players can interact with people online and grab the attention of people they may not have noticed before. Sharing their talents online allows them to reach new audiences and this helps them and the sport in general to grow in popularity. Additionally, streaming sports matches online means that they are much more accessible for those who want to watch, that you no longer have to tune in to Australian TV channels to watch things like the Womens Big Bash League cricket matches.
Cricket in general is getting more and more popular, especially as people tune in to things like the IPL that they may not have been able to before. There are also some fantastic female cricket commentators make headlines. This proves to women that a career in elite sports is not out of their league if they want to work hard enough for it. This has certainly contributed to the popularity of the sport as more people tune in to see what the future generation of female cricket players has to offer.
