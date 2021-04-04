SOCCER vs University of California Davis on 3-4-2021 – Box Score





Eastern Washington at 12:06 PM 1st and 10th on EWU06 The EASTERN WASHINGTON ride starts at 12:06 PM. 1st and 10th on EWU06 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 10 meters to the EWU16, 1ST DOWN EWU, out-of-bounds (BUDGETT, Jehiel). 1st and 10th on EWU16 Barriere, Eric incomplete pass to Gobel, Blake. 2nd and 10th at EWU16 Time out UC Davis, clock 11:45. UC Davis challenged the piece … no interception 2nd and 10th at EWU16 Barriere, Eric pass complete to Chism III, E. for 17 meters to the EWU33, 1ST DOWN EWU (THOMAS, Isaiah). 1st and 10th on EWU33 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Chism III, E. for 6 meters to the EWU39, out of range (BUDGETT, Jehiel), PENALTY EWU with (Taylor, Tristen) 10 meters to the EWU29. 1st and 14th at EWU29 1st and 14. 1st and 14th at EWU29 Merritt, Dennis rush to the EWU29 without a win (KENNEDY, Zach). 2nd and 14th on EWU29 Barriere, Eric incompletely transmit to Roberson, F. (BUCHANAN, T.). 3rd and 14th at EWU29 Barriere, Eric pass incomplete to Mason III, R., PENALTY UCD with (WHITE, Jaylin) 10 meters to the EWU39, 1st DOWN EWU, NO GAME. 1st and 10th on EWU39 Barrier, Eric pass incomplete, QB rush through WHITE, Jaylin, PENALTY EWU illegal block (Chism III, E.) 15 meters to the EWU24, NO GAME. 1st and 25th at EWU24 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 5 meters to the EWU29 (MOUISSET, C.). 2nd and 20 on EWU29 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Merritt, Dennis for 18 meters to the EWU47. 3rd and 2 on EWU47 Time out Eastern Washington, clock 9:08 AM. 3rd and 2 on EWU47 Merritt, Dennis rush 1 yard to the EWU48 (HANSEN, Cole). 4th and 1 on EWU48 Tamarick Pierce rushes 5 meters to the UCD47, 1E DOWN EWU (VENABLE, Chris). 1st and 10th on UCD47 Tamarick Pierce rushes 4 meters to the UCD43 (MAAE, Chubba; AIREY, Connor). 2nd and 6 on UCD43 Tamarick Pierce rushes 4 meters to the UCD39 (BUDGETT, Jehiel). 3rd and 2 on UCD39 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 6 meters to the UCD33, 1ST DOWN EWU (WHITE, Jaylin). 1st and 10th on UCD33 PENALTY EWU personal foul (James, Jakobie) 15 meters from the UCD48. 1st and 25th on UCD48 1st and 10. 1st and 10th on UCD48 Tamarick Pierce rushes 2 meters to the UCD46 (TRIMBLE, Cam; AIREY, Connor). 2nd and 8th on UCD46 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Chism III, E. for 10 meters to the UCD36, 1ST DOWN EWU (AIREY, Connor). 1st and 10th on UCD36 Tamarick Pierce hurries 5 meters to the UCD31 (KENNEDY, Zach). 2nd and 5 on UCD31 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 2 meters to the UCD29 (WHITE, Jaylin; AIREY, Connor). 3rd and 3 on UCD29 Merritt, Dennis rush 2 meters to the UCD27 (RODGERS, Bryce). 4th and 1 on UCD27 Merritt, Dennis rushes 3 meters to the UCD24, 1ST DOWN EWU (THOMAS, Isaiah). 1st and 10th on UCD24 Merritt, Dennis rush 1 yard to the UCD23 (EATON, Nick; RODGERS, Bryce). 2nd and 9th on UCD23 Merritt, Dennis rush 2 meters to the UCD21 (NIXON, Luka). 3rd and 7th on UCD21 Time out UC Davis, clock 2:47 am. 3rd and 7th on UCD21 Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 21 meters to the UCD0, 1E DOWN EWU, TOUCHDOWN, clock 2:37. 1st and GOAL on UCD03 Barriere, Eric failed. 1st and GOAL on EWU35 Harrison, Seth start 65 meters to UCD0, DIXON, Peyton return 29 meters to UCD29 (Harrison, Seth).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos