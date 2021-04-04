Sports
SOCCER vs University of California Davis on 3-4-2021 – Box Score
The EASTERN WASHINGTON ride starts at 12:06 PM.
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 10 meters to the EWU16, 1ST DOWN EWU, out-of-bounds (BUDGETT, Jehiel).
Barriere, Eric incomplete pass to Gobel, Blake.
Time out UC Davis, clock 11:45.
UC Davis challenged the piece … no interception
Barriere, Eric pass complete to Chism III, E. for 17 meters to the EWU33, 1ST DOWN EWU (THOMAS, Isaiah).
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Chism III, E. for 6 meters to the EWU39, out of range (BUDGETT, Jehiel), PENALTY EWU with (Taylor, Tristen) 10 meters to the EWU29.
1st and 14.
Merritt, Dennis rush to the EWU29 without a win (KENNEDY, Zach).
Barriere, Eric incompletely transmit to Roberson, F. (BUCHANAN, T.).
Barriere, Eric pass incomplete to Mason III, R., PENALTY UCD with (WHITE, Jaylin) 10 meters to the EWU39, 1st DOWN EWU, NO GAME.
Barrier, Eric pass incomplete, QB rush through WHITE, Jaylin, PENALTY EWU illegal block (Chism III, E.) 15 meters to the EWU24, NO GAME.
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 5 meters to the EWU29 (MOUISSET, C.).
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Merritt, Dennis for 18 meters to the EWU47.
Time out Eastern Washington, clock 9:08 AM.
Merritt, Dennis rush 1 yard to the EWU48 (HANSEN, Cole).
Tamarick Pierce rushes 5 meters to the UCD47, 1E DOWN EWU (VENABLE, Chris).
Tamarick Pierce rushes 4 meters to the UCD43 (MAAE, Chubba; AIREY, Connor).
Tamarick Pierce rushes 4 meters to the UCD39 (BUDGETT, Jehiel).
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 6 meters to the UCD33, 1ST DOWN EWU (WHITE, Jaylin).
PENALTY EWU personal foul (James, Jakobie) 15 meters from the UCD48.
1st and 10.
Tamarick Pierce rushes 2 meters to the UCD46 (TRIMBLE, Cam; AIREY, Connor).
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Chism III, E. for 10 meters to the UCD36, 1ST DOWN EWU (AIREY, Connor).
Tamarick Pierce hurries 5 meters to the UCD31 (KENNEDY, Zach).
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 2 meters to the UCD29 (WHITE, Jaylin; AIREY, Connor).
Merritt, Dennis rush 2 meters to the UCD27 (RODGERS, Bryce).
Merritt, Dennis rushes 3 meters to the UCD24, 1ST DOWN EWU (THOMAS, Isaiah).
Merritt, Dennis rush 1 yard to the UCD23 (EATON, Nick; RODGERS, Bryce).
Merritt, Dennis rush 2 meters to the UCD21 (NIXON, Luka).
Time out UC Davis, clock 2:47 am.
Barriere, Eric pass completely to Limu-Jones, T. for 21 meters to the UCD0, 1E DOWN EWU, TOUCHDOWN, clock 2:37.
Barriere, Eric failed.
Harrison, Seth start 65 meters to UCD0, DIXON, Peyton return 29 meters to UCD29 (Harrison, Seth).
