Thieves steal hockey equipment from teen Westminster fighting FOX31 Leukemia





WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – Thieves broke into a car in Westminster and steal from a teenager who is already fighting for his life. JakeHutyra met FOX31s Nicole Fierro outside his second home on Saturday – the hockey rink. “He’s been playing since he was five, so he’s been playing with the same kids since kindergarten,” said Hutyras mom Leah. The rink is where Hutyra made his best friends, won peewee championships, where he found his outlet until December 2017, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. I found out because I actually broke my back and it was in my spine, in my stem cells in my bone marrow, Hutyra said. Leukemia took him out of school and his oasis on the hockey rink as he fought during hospital stays and chemo infusions. We just added it up to 187 chemo infusions so far yesterday, 60 overnight stays in the hospital, 120 IVs, it’s been a really long way. I didn’t know he was going to play hockey again, Leah said. Two months ago, Hutyra shocked many and found the strength to get back on the rink. They gave him all the new stuff to be ripped off by thieves on March 23. The Hutyras say thieves broke into Jakes’s car parked on Circle Drive at around 3:45 a.m. They took a bag with all his hockey gear; helmet to skating. It’s almost like someone took a piece from me, Hutyra said. It’s just furious that we just worked really hard to replace that gear while it was off for so long, Leah said. The Hutryas tell FOX31 that they have not yet filed a police report, but are planning to. Family and friends created this GoFundMe page for Jake



