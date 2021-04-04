From golf outings to pampering havens, fantastic staycation campsites that go beyond field tents

FROM an on-site hypnotherapist to a wildlife zoo, UK campsites are pulling out all the stops for what is expected to be the greatest summer vacation ever.

The AA Caravan and Camping Guide 2021, which ranks the best campgrounds in the country, awarded Platinum Pennants to 45 sites that go above and beyond with features you won’t often find elsewhere.

11 We pick ten of the best Platinum Pennant prize winners who offer campers something different

Looking for a kid-friendly vacation with an epic pirate playground?

Or maybe a campsite full of lakes for fishing?

Jacob Lewis picks ten of his favorite Platinum Pennant winners, each offering something different.

Proper pizzas Clippesby Hall, Norfolk

IF we can’t go to pizza from Italy this year, how about … Norfolk.

The restaurant in the brand new Basecamp amenities area on this estate serves delicious pizzas cooked in a real pizza oven.

11 The Basecamp at Clippesby Hall has a stylish bar, a well-stocked mini market, a table tennis table and a mini golf course Source: christaylorphoto.co.uk

Full English breakfasts, light lunches, gourmet burgers, fish and chips and Sunday roasts are also on the menu.

Guests will find a lot of privacy on the property with secluded pitches hidden among the trees or in sheltered sunny glades.

In addition to the fantastic restaurant, the Basecamp has the reception, a stylish bar, a well-stocked mini market, table tennis and mini golf.

Pine huts, cottages and a new shepherd’s hut are open all year round.

Electric pitches from 16 per night at clippesbyhall.com

Child Free Zone Old Oaks Touring and Glamping, Glastonbury, Somerset

PURPLE seeking solitude need look no further than this adults’ paradise with large, landscaped pitches and stunning views.

Enjoy hiking, biking, fishing and touring or relax amid the abundance of wildlife near the village of Glastonbury.

11 This adults-only paradise near Glastonbury has large landscaped pitches and beautiful views

A well-stocked shop sells locally produced products and home-baked cakes.

There’s a smart shower block with sparkling wet rooms, as well as wifi, free walking and cycling maps, a half acre fishing lake, and a daily minibus service to nearby towns.

Glamping is possible in heated wooden camping cabins, a shepherd’s hut or mini lodge.

Pitches are available from 26.90 per night theoldoaks.co.uk

Epic Playground Trevalgan Touring Park, St Ives, Cornwall

WHILE kids can have adventures in the pirate ship’s playground, parents can enjoy all the practicalities that make a vacation in this family-friendly park a breeze.

The site also has a sports ground for ball games and kite flying, and for rainy days there is a games room with table tennis, pool tables and table football.

11 This family-friendly park offers children and adults the perks that make vacation a breeze

The luxury sanitary facilities include family rooms with underfloor heating, two half-size baths (for children aged five and under) complete with shower hoses to rinse off soapy hair, baby changing tables and a fully equipped laundry room.

On the coast between St Ives and Zennor, the park offers great sea views with a regular bus service connecting it to St Ives from late May to September.

Pitches are available from 18.50 per night trevalgantouringpark.co.uk

Wildlife Durrell Wildlife Camp, Jersey

THE campground is part of Jersey Zoo, to which guests have free access, including the cafe serving breakfast, lunch and early evening meals, plus take-away pizzas and Thai food.

The site consists of 12 en-suite canvas geo-domes each with a king-size bed, two single beds, a wood-burning stove and clothes storage space.

11 The campground is part of Jersey Zoo to which guests have free access Credit: Alamy

The domes are on wooden decking and have their own extra pod with high-quality toilet, sink and shower, plus a spacious, fully equipped kitchen.

Table and chairs on the terrace can be brought to the kitchen in bad weather.

Small teepees are available for additional children or guests.

Pods from 160 per night based on a minimum stay of three nights durrell.org

Pampering the heavens Plassey Leisure Park, Eyton, Wrexham

NOT many campsites offer teeth whitening and a massage parlor on site, but Plassey is not your regular camping pitch.

The Wales getaway offers everything from hypnotherapy to haircuts in the sprawling shopping complex.

11 This Welsh getaway offers glorious heaven with everything from hypnotherapy to haircuts in the sprawling shopping complex Credit: www.markwilliamsonphotography.com

With pampering options to match the best 5H hotel, you’ll find jewelers, personal trainers, micro-brewers and even an ear-care specialist in a series of Edwardian farm buildings.

In addition to retail therapy, the site features a massive adventure playground, an indoor pool, five fishing ponds, a nine-hole golf course, and a driving range.

Upscale digs with luxury touring pitches, lodges and safari tents with wood burning stoves and outdoor hot tubs in this dairy farm turned holiday resort.

Pitches from 22.40 per night.

See plassey.com

Colorful terrain Ross Park, Newton Abbot, Devon

Holidaymakers with GREEN fingers can take their inspiration home from the grounds of Ross Park in Devon.

Flower displays, a conservation walk through beautiful flower meadows, and a tropical conservatory make this a colorful place to stand.

11 Ross Park is a colorful place to camp with flower displays, a conservation walk through beautiful flower meadows, and a tropical conservatory

There is even an aromatic flower walk to the high-quality toilet block (with excellent family rooms).

It also offers views of Dartmoor, a nature trail, a dog grooming area and six fully serviced pitches, along with a restaurant to suit all tastes and budgets.

Home-grown products and honey are sold in the shop.

Pitches are available from 20.50 per night rossparkcaravanpark.co.uk

Golf Vacation Oakdown Country Holiday Park, Devon

THERE are not many campgrounds with a nine-hole golf course.

It may be small, but the course has a lot of charm and is perfect for any age.

11 Country Holiday Park, Devon has a nine hole golf course on site

The green keeper, Jason, is proud of the golf course, getting great customer feedback.

All 50 pitches are grouped in bushes surrounded by shrubs, with a dog washing facility and a shop and café.

The glamping options are wooden pods and two shepherd’s huts.

There’s even a custom dog wash called Clean Paws Dog Spa, complete with bath, hot water shower, and hair dryer, all free to use for a pet-friendly getaway.

Non-service places are available from 15 a night oakdown.co.uk

Epic pitches Concierge Camping, West Sussex

LEAVE the awning at home and stop at an Emperor field at this West Sussex campground complete with a turn-key safari tent with a fully equipped kitchen.

It comes with a fridge-freezer, dishwasher, sink, dining area, wood-burning stove and a huge television.

11 This West Sussex campground comes complete with a ready-made safari tent and a fully equipped kitchen

All 27 spacious and fully serviced paved pitches are landscaped for privacy, while the award-winning granite topped washrooms have complimentary toiletries and quality showers.

Safari lodges are also available with underfloor heating, a state-of-the-art stove and a well-equipped kitchen with fridge, freezer and dishwasher.

Caravan pitches are available from 32 per night conciergecamping.co.uk

Woodland Walks Wareham Forest Tourist Park, Dorset

A WOODLAND in the tranquil Wareham Forest, this tourist park is one for the walkers.

With its many trails and close proximity to Poole, Dorchester and the Purbeck coast, there is ample opportunity to meander around the rolling Dorset hills.

11 Wareham Forest is a quiet tourist park for the walkers

There are two luxury toilet blocks with a combined sink and toilets for total privacy.

A heated outdoor pool, liquor store, general store and games room add to the fun.

There is a bicycle wash and a separate dog wash room with hot water.

Tour areas offer excellent security, including barriers and CCTV.

Pitches are available from 13.95 per night warehamforest.co.uk

Fantastic Eye fishing Kettleby, Leicestershire

This remote site outside of Melton Mowbray offers eight fishing lakes and is the favorite retreat for freshwater fishing enthusiasts.

And hikers can stretch their legs on long, well-signposted walks between nature and nature.

11 Eye Kettleby offers eight fishing lakes in a secluded spot just outside Melton Mowbray Credit: Alamy

Accommodation includes lodges, a glamping forest and tour fields.

The touring pitches are fully serviced and separated by mature hedges for extra privacy.

The amenities block offers premium fixtures, fittings and privacy.

A large Scandinavian log cabin called Clubhouse has a reception, shop and cafe with regular evening entertainment.

Pitches are available from 26 per night eyekettlebylakes.com.