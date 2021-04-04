Patriot League Football Saturday Recap (4.3.21)





American football

3-4-2021 7:47:11 PM Bucknell Joins South Division; Fordham takes first victory in the North division

BETHLEHEM, Pa. Bucknell took the Patriot League South Division title to earn a spot in the first Patriot League Football Championship game. The Bison defeated Lehigh, 6-0, to end the division game 2-0. The crown of the North Division will be decided on Saturday, April 10, on the last day of the regular season. The Patriot League Football Championship Game will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. 2020-21 Patriot League Spring Football Standings School DIV. DIV. PCT. PL PL PCT. NORTH Holy Cross 1-0 1,000 2-0 1,000 Fordham 1-1 0.500 1-1 0.500 Colgate 0-1 .000 0-2 .000 SOUTH Bucknell! 2-0 1,000 2-0 1,000 Lafayette 0-1 .000 1-1 0.500 Lehigh 0-1 .000 0-2 .000 Captured a place in the Patriot League Championship Game BUCKNELL BISON (2-0 PL, 2-0 South) 6, AT LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-2 PL, 0-1 SOUT) 0

Goodman Stadium | Bethlehem, Pa. ……………………………………… Saturday, April 3, afternoon, ET (ESPN +)

BOX SCORE

BETHLEHEM, Pa. Senior substitute Ethan Torres made contact with a few field goals, and Bucknells’ defense held down Lehigh on his way to a 6-0 victory to capture the South Division title and a spot in the Patriot League Football Championship Game.

* Torres connected on a 26-meter field goal with 4:50 remaining in the second quarter. He skipped from 24 yards with 6:13 over in the third quarter to complete the score for the game.

The Bison defense held the Mountain Hawks to 190 yards of all-out attack, registering five sacks, led by two of freshman defensive lineman Mike Bright Jr. Senior linebacker Gerrit Van Itallie finished with a team-leading seven tackles and 1.0 sack.

Junior wide receiver Dominic Lyles led Bucknell’s offense with 14 catches for 103 yards. His 14 receptions matched Brandon Sanders’ single-game program record for junior wide receiver.

Senior quarterback Logan Bitikofer completed 13 of 18 passes for 83 yards, while junior quarterback Tarrin Earle finished 9 of 16 for 64 yards and 33 rushing yards.

* Lehigh sophomore quarterback Cross Wilkinson completed 17 of 28 pass attempts for 167 yards, and junior wide receiver Austin Dambach finished with four catches for 65 yards.

Senior linebacker Pete Haffner made a game-high 11 tackles, while freshman defender Corey Melzer added eight tackles.

Freshman defensive lineman Trevor Harris had two tackles, 1.5 TFLs, and 1.0 sack for the Mountain Hawks defense.

RECAPS: BUCKNELL LIGHT AT FORDHAM RAMS (1-1 PL, 1-1 North) 40, COLGATE RAIDERS (0-2 PL, 0-1 NORTH) 8

Jack Coffey Field | Bronx, NY ……………………………………… Saturday, April 3, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN +)

BOX SCORE

BRONX, NY Junior quarterback Tim DeMorat and senior running back Trey Sneed each rushed for two touchdowns, and the Rams defense forced seven covers to lead Fordham to a 40-8 North Division victory over Colgate at Jack Coffey Field.

* Cut rushed 23 times for 93 yards and two scores while catching five passes for an additional 62 yards to lead the Rams offense. DeMorat completed 22-for-31 passes for 274 and an interception along with two hasty touchdowns.

Senior defensive lineman Jackson Imperati intercepted a tipped pass and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter, setting the tone for the Rams defense.

Stephen Williams II, Fordham’s second defender, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble on the day, while Jackson Barletta and BJ Ferguson, the sophomore’s second defender, also pass.

Junior linebacker Ryan Greenhagen finished with a Patriot League season-high 16 tackles to go along with 1.0 TFL to keep the Raiders on eight points.

Colgate senior quarterback Grant Breneman rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown while completing 16 of 33 passes for 182 yards and four interceptions. Junior wide receiver Garrett Oakey had four catches for 73 yards to lead the Raiders.

Colgate junior linebacker Jared Petrichick finished with eight tackles and 1.0 sack, and junior defensive back Will Gruber had an interception in the loss.

RECAPS: COLGATE FORDHAM ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

The Patriot League is in the fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, continuously demonstrating that student athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot Leagues is achieved while affiliated institutions remain committed to the foundational principle of admitting and graduating student athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

