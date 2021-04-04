Women’s tennis improves to 10-0 with hard-fought win





San Jose, California In a hard-fought 4-hour game, the San José State women’s tennis team needed every ounce of strength and energy to beat Fresno State 4-3 in the last home game of the season at Spartan Tennis. Complex. After dropping the doubles point to the Bulldogs, the Spartans won the first three singles matches to take a 3-1 lead. Irena Muradyan needed three sets to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to score the first Spartan run. Raquel Villan Pereira also needed three sets to win 6-0, 2-6, 6-4 for the second run of the day. Lara Marco Mas won in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to give SJSU the 3-1 lead. The next two Spartan singles matches went three sets each, but Fresno State won both points. Alba Pedrero Galindo. Placeholder image won her first set 6-3, but fell 6-4, 6-2. Jovana Babic won her first set 7-6 (6) but then lost 6-4, 6-4. The match came down to the # 2 singles match between Spartan Rosalina Youseva and Bulldog Cristina Flaquer. The first set took two hours to play and went to the tiebreaker before Youseva won 7-6 (4). The second set then took over an hour and a half before Youseva won 7-5 to bring in the victory for the Spartans and keep the unbeaten season alive. “I can honestly say that in my 23 years of peer coaching this was probably the most dramatic match in terms of ups and downs, tight line calls, the close points and the screaming and screaming of support from both sides. Being on the winning side makes it feel a lot better, ” said Spartan head coach Chad Skorupka “I’m taking my hats off to Fresno State and their coaching staff for a competitive day. Today we’ve seen the highs and lows of the league. Unfortunately one team is going to win and one is going to lose. days before we travel to Logan next weekend for two more competitive games. “ The Spartans improved to 10-0 during the season, the best start in school history. The team will travel to Utah State this weekend for games against Boise State and the Aggies. Fresno State vs San Jose State

04/03/2021 in San Jose, CA

(Spartan tennis complex) San Jose State 4, Fresno State 3

Singles competition 1. AHMED, Dalia (FS) def. PEDRERO GALINDO, Alba (SJSU) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

2. YOUSEVA, Rozalina (SJSU) beats. FLAQUER, Cristina (FS) 7-6 (7-4), 7-5

3. MURADYAN, Irena (SJSU) def. MARCINKEVICA, Deniza (FS) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

4. MARCO MAS, Lara (SJSU) def. HUMMEL, AC (FS) 6-4, 6-4

5. VILLAN PEREIRA, Raq (SJSU) def. PIFERI, Carolina (FS) 6-0, 2-6, 6-4

6. HUSREFOVIC, Ella (FS) def. BABIC, Jovana (SJSU) 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. AHMED, Dalia / MARCINKEVICA, Deniza (FS) def. SENDAR, Savannah / MARCO MAS, Lara (SJSU) 6-0

2. NONNIS MARZANO, C./PIFERI, Carolina (FS) def. CULIBRK, Tamara / PEDRERO GALINDO, Alba (SJSU) 6-2

3. YOUSEVA, Rozalina / VILLAN PEREIRA, Raq (SJSU) vs. HUMMEL, AC / FLAQUER, Cristina (FS) 4-3, unfinished Match Notes: Fresno State 10-4; San Jose State 10-0

Order of arrival: Doubles (1,2); Singles (3,5,4,1,6,2)







