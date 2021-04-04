Table tennis around the world, 24 hours a day: broadcast 24 hours a day on April 6th! – TBEN

This year is already the second World Table Tennis Day (WTTD) under the restrictions of Covid-19. Unfortunately, the pandemic still doesn’t allow a physical celebration of the main WTTD event. But that doesn’t dampen our WTTD spirit and instead we bring the event to you in case you can’t host an event yourself or you just can’t get enough! Join the entire ITTF group for a 24-hour stream of live matches, training and coaching sessions, seminars and presentations, table tennis matches and much more!

Something for everyone, around the clock, around the world

With our 24-hour online feed we provide complete entertainment. Whether you live in Fiji, Rwanda or Ecuador – World Table Tennis Day gives you the chance to join our party stream without setting an alarm in the middle of the night. You can communicate directly on BlueJeans or just watch the feed on the ITTF Foundation’s Facebook or YouTube channel.

Meet your idols

Get as close as possible to physically distant gatherings. During our meeting sessions you have the opportunity to ask the questions you want to ask some of your favorite players. Communicate with your table tennis idols and find the answer to the question that has always burned you! Participate in a meeting session with one or more of our guests.

1x Olympic and World Team bronze medalist Liam Pitchford (England)

Stay tuned and keep an eye on our social media to see if there are more surprises to come!

Stop a movement

Get moving with our training courses! We will offer table tennis specific training as well as broader training. Workouts and training sessions include:

Fitness teacher Rachael Milligan (Scotland): Pilates and table tennis

5x Olympic and 4x European champion Elke Schall (Germany): Get in shape with TT!

Improve your skills

In partnership with PingProfy, there will be live coaching sessions with world-class players available in English, Spanish, French and Arabic. Each session lasts 45 minutes, including your chance to interact with the trainers in a question-and-answer session. It is a unique opportunity to improve your technique, work on your weaknesses and learn new skills. Participate in a coaching session in your language or at a time of your choice:

English: 7x Olympic According to Toriola (Nigeria)

Bronze medalist at the European doubles championships Sara from Nutte (Luxembourg)

Spanish: 1x Olympic and South American champion Paulina Vega (Chile) and 2x Olympic and Latin American champion Andy Pereira (Cuba)

French: 4x Paralympic medalist per team and 2 times European champion singles team 4 (wheelchair) Emeric Martin (France)

Arab: Arab doubles champion Rashid omar (UAE) and UAETTA Board Member and Chairman of the Committee for the Development of Women’s Sports Majd Alblooshi

Prepare to be amazed!

Trickshots, challenges and fun – that’s what Adrian Leigh of Ping Pong Fight Club means. Take part in his challenges to compete at home or just watch and be amazed by his skills!

Matchday, all day

Relive iconic moments from the history of table tennis or use invisible materials for matches of the best in the sport. Take another look at some of the best athletes performing in thrilling competitions.

Webinars and presentations

Discover or delve into topics that have always interested you. Over the past year, the ITTF Foundation has collaborated and organized its own webinars, webinars and other virtual sessions. Our feed includes:

International Women’s Day Conference on Gender Equality and the Power of the EMF, organized by the ITTF Foundation and ITTF High Performance & Development

several episodes of the webinar series ITTF High Performance and Development

Joint webinar ITTF High Performance & Development and ITTF Foundation: FEMpowering the TT family

and much more!

What can you do on April 6?

We ask that you follow local and national restrictions and health guidelines to ensure the safety of everyone while attending your event. Here are some ideas, depending on the situation in your country or region:

organize tournaments, challenges, come, play outside to make it compatible with Covid-19

organize your own coaching or training sessions

planning a training camp or competition for girls only

educational lessons: invite speakers to hold a webinar or talk about female athletes, gender equality and how to promote it in table tennis

challenge your community

virtual games and competitions

and of course join our April 6th stream!

We can’t wait to see what you have to offer to celebrate WTTD 2021. If you haven’t already, register your event to raise your flag, for increased visibility, and to allow others to participate in your event.

Don’t forget to literally show us how you celebrated something by uploading your WTTD photos and videos to this link and renaming them accordingly (COUNTRY_City_Name of the organization and / or the individual) for a chance to be featured in our party video and further promote it on social media.