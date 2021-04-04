Sports
Big-play New Rochelle def.Mamaroneck, 53-26
MAMARONECK – After seeing Mamaroneck on film and playing against the Tigers for the past few years, New Rochelle was expecting a tougher game after two low-stress wins to start the season.
The Huguenots also saw a physical team that would try to overpower them to the point of the attack.
“We called them a bully team because they didn’t push the teams around,” said coach Ray Rhett. “As we told the kids, the point is if you go against a bully, they don’t want to be hit.”
And when Mamaroneck forced New Rochelle to respond late in the first half, it did and never stopped. The Huguenots had their first setback and used their great skill to take a 53-26 victory.
The New Rochelle attack scored six touchdowns, all from 36 yards or more.
“Sooner or later we’ll know we’re going to get one,” said Senior Colin Jennings. “We know this is how our transgression works.”
Jennings said the Huguenots have studied Mamaroneck’s tendencies in the Tigers’ competitive loss against Newburgh last week. That gave them some insight into what might and might not work.
“We were able to see where we would be on the defensive, on the offense,” he said. “Seeing them play against a team as good as Newburgh showed how we could compete against them.”
Rhett saw his first year as a head coach begin an 18-0 win over Ketcham and a 44-7 victory over Yonkers Force.
“It was good for us to compete today and see how the kids would react,” said Rhett.
New Rochelle: Huguenots, new coach gets shutout win over Ketcham
Mamaroneck: Tigers open with 33-20 victory over White Plains
The fifth quarter: How Mamaroneck and Nanuet booked, planned and played matches within 24 hours
Turning point
After an interception return for a touchdown by Mamaroneck’s Yelly Seck, New Rochelle’s lead was only 13-10 with 7:55 left in the second quarter. However, the Huguenots quickly scored twice in the space of 18 seconds, starting with a 58-yard run by Colin Jennings. New Rochelle then pugged and recovered the ensuing kickoff, and Jaden Perreira hit Jaheim Gregory on a touchdown from 36 yards in the next offensive play.
The Huguenots suddenly led 27-10 and eventually scored 28 runs to take over the game.
Player of the game
Colin Jennings, New Rochelle. When Jennings broke out on Saturday, so did the Huguenots. The senior finished with 10 carries for 139 yards, scoring on touchdown runs of 39 and 58 yards to turn a competitive game into a skewed game.
By the numbers
New Rochelle (3-0) Jaquis Brandon did a lot of damage after the Huguenots brought in their second team attack. He had 114 yards on only four carries, including touchdowns of 68 and 38 yards. … Gary Phillips III (80 yards) and Jaheim Gregory (36) caught touchdowns from Jaden Perriera, and Jason Irizarry had a score of 42 yards. Kaden Smith opened the scoring with an interception return of 27 yards just minutes into the game.
Mamaroneck (1-2) Lonjezo Sandram had 17 carriers for 150 yards, including runs of 49 and 53 yards, and Grant Malas and Paul Weller rushed for touchdowns.
Next one
New Rochelle is scheduled to travel to Port Chester and Mamaroneck will host Scarsdale. Both games are Saturday at 1.30 pm
Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor of The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal and can be reached by email at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider
