Eureka High School Tennis Courts Get Updates | Local news





Eureka High School’s eight tennis courts will bounce more by the summer. The surfaces of the courts will be replaced with a Pro Bounce system and work is expected to be completed by June, said Rockwood director of facilities Chris Freund. Freund said the Pro Bounce System has a rock base beneath the playing field and the playing surface is covered with a grass-like system paved with a urethane product. So it has a little pillow, Freund said. The Rockwood Board of Education voted unanimously on March 4 to pay Affton’s Vee-Jay Cement Contracting $ 1,193,350 for the work, including $ 75,000 for contingencies. The board also approved hiring the same company to install the same new jobs in Marquette High for $ 1,203,759, including $ 75,000 for contingencies. The projects are funded with money from a $ 95.5 million bond issue approved by voters in April 2017. Eureka tennis coach Jason Conley said the new courts will benefit physical education students and the tennis team. It’s hard to explain unless you play on them, but they’re a little easier on your knees, ankles and hips, easier on your joints when you play, Conley said. He said the courts were last completely overhauled at least 16 years ago. The courts we had were falling apart, he said. We needed an upgrade, and that will benefit both our tennis teams and our classes. Conley said the courts resurfaced about 10 years ago. There were so many cracks and problems with them that they couldn’t even be repaired, Conley said. Conley said the boys tennis team, which will play in the spring, will practice at Lafayette High School and only play away games. He also said that next school year, both boys ‘and girls’ teams could host tournaments and district competitions. In the past, we were reluctant to host because our courts were a big deal, Conley said. Freund said work on the courts began on March 8. He said the courts are expected to last 20 years. The main reason we’re doing it is because there was a significant crack, which was starting to render (the courts) somewhat unusable, Freund said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos