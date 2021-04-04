Washington Sundar names his dog after the cricket stadium in Australia

Washington Sundar made his Test debut for India largely because an injury kept Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI in the fourth and final Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. He instantly became a hero to Indian fans thanks to some brilliant performances with both bat and ball. He took a total of four wickets, but more importantly, he scored a back-to-the-wall 62 to save India in the first innings and followed it up with 22 in the second. All in all, it was a spectacular debut for Sundar, one for all ages. And now the Indian cricketer has commemorated it by naming his dog after the venue where he made his debut – Gabba.

Washington Sundar posted a photo and introduced his four-legged friend to the world.

Love is a word with four legs. World, meet Gabba!pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o Washington Sundar (@ SundarWashi5) April 3, 2021

During the Gabba Test, Washington struck at a pivotal moment, making Australia’s leading hitter Steve Smith his first test victim. He followed it up with the wickets of Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon to finish with numbers of 3/89 in the first innings.

With Australia managing to place 369 in the first innings, India was under pressure to get off to a good start. However, the Indian top-order crumbled and when Rishabh Pant was fired, the visitors found themselves at 186/6, staring behind in the first inning.

Sundar and Shardul Thakur, however, had different ideas. The duo hit the first half century adding 123 runs for the seventh wicket – India’s highest seventh wicket partnership in Gabba.

Thanks to them, India reached 336 in the first innings, while Australia’s hopes for a big lead were dashed.

The second innings was all about Rishabh Pant’s heroism with the bat with the Indian wicket-keeper scoring a scintillating 89, not taking India to one of their most memorable wins in Test cricket.