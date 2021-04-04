Sports
Washington Sundar names his dog after the cricket stadium in Australia
Washington Sundar named his dog after the location in Australia where he made his testing debut.© Twitter
Washington Sundar made his Test debut for India largely because an injury kept Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI in the fourth and final Test against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. He instantly became a hero to Indian fans thanks to some brilliant performances with both bat and ball. He took a total of four wickets, but more importantly, he scored a back-to-the-wall 62 to save India in the first innings and followed it up with 22 in the second. All in all, it was a spectacular debut for Sundar, one for all ages. And now the Indian cricketer has commemorated it by naming his dog after the venue where he made his debut – Gabba.
Washington Sundar posted a photo and introduced his four-legged friend to the world.
Love is a word with four legs. World, meet Gabba!pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o
Washington Sundar (@ SundarWashi5) April 3, 2021
During the Gabba Test, Washington struck at a pivotal moment, making Australia’s leading hitter Steve Smith his first test victim. He followed it up with the wickets of Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon to finish with numbers of 3/89 in the first innings.
With Australia managing to place 369 in the first innings, India was under pressure to get off to a good start. However, the Indian top-order crumbled and when Rishabh Pant was fired, the visitors found themselves at 186/6, staring behind in the first inning.
Sundar and Shardul Thakur, however, had different ideas. The duo hit the first half century adding 123 runs for the seventh wicket – India’s highest seventh wicket partnership in Gabba.
Promoted
Thanks to them, India reached 336 in the first innings, while Australia’s hopes for a big lead were dashed.
The second innings was all about Rishabh Pant’s heroism with the bat with the Indian wicket-keeper scoring a scintillating 89, not taking India to one of their most memorable wins in Test cricket.
Topics mentioned in this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]