Christian flips Morse code in football

Morse High hung 58 points on Christian last season and Christian freshman coach Danny Mitchell wasn’t sure that the Tigers wouldn’t do the same Friday.

But Mitchells Patriots held Byron Cardwell in Oregon back and got away with a 17-6 victory.

Christian Akridge was the spy assigned to stay with Cardwell wherever he went, and Chris did a fantastic job of being a great player, Mitchell said. Plus Chris caught eight passes.

Patriots quarterback Gabe Krug, who missed part of last week’s game with spasms in the back, threw TD passes to Hunter Provience and Joey Merritt and rushed for a TD.

However, Krug broke his collarbone during the final game of the game and landed awkwardly while trying to run up the clock.

So sophomore Jake Davil is now our man, Mitchell said. We’ve lost eight senior players this season, but we’ve got a great second tier including Davila, Merritt, Provience and Akridge.

Christian hosts the high-scoring No. 8-ranked La Jolla at Granite Hills High on Saturday.

We know the La Jolla staff very well, Mitchell said. That’s a top-notch program that does things the right way.

In other games:

No. 3 Lincoln 52, Madison 0: Lincoln has surpassed his first three opponents 152-0. Roderick Robinson led the attack with TD runs of 15 and 55 meters. Herman Smith had a TD run and a 2-point PAT. Raymond Spriggs and Jalil Tucker reached a scoring pass of 50 meters. Saiyvion Williams answered an interception from 50 yards for a score and Sam Cooper passed 15 yards to Dazure Paggett for a TD.

Mira Mesa 14, San Diego 7: Mira Mesa QB Alex Zappia completed 13 of 20 passes for 174 yards and a TD to Zyun McGee. Trejon Evans caught 3 passes for 67 yards. Lawrence Thompson rushed 3 times for 38 yards and the Marauders had another TD. San Diego QB Jadon Green had a TD of 49 yards against Damarrea Wilson.

Serra 46, Valhalla 6: Serra QB Micah Armstrong threw TD passes from 60 meters to Devante Koyl-Fleming and 31 meters to Willie Peterson. Dustin Ellison scored on TD runs of 10 and 6 yards. Brevin Linago had a 6-yard TD run.

Scripps Ranch 41, Kearny 6: Nicholas Gardinera had 6 carries for 102 yards and 4 TDs for Scripps Ranch and scored another TD on a 74-yard kickoff return. Conor Lawlor had 4 receptions for 91 yards and a TD.

No. 5 Mission Hills 28, Torrey Pines 7: Mission Hills QB Gunnar Hensley had a few TD passes, one for Skai Donnell, who also forced a fumble and led to a defensive score. Marco Notarainni scored for Torrey Pines.

Vista 15, Westview 14: A fourth quarter security and then a touchdown wiped out Westviews 14-7 lead and gave Vista a second straight win. Derek McClintic scored on a 37-yard run in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 carries for 186 yards.

No. 10 Ramona 49, Rancho Buena Vista 6: Ramona RB Cash Jones rushed 19 times for 129 yards and 3 TDs. Jones has 46 carriers for 321 yards and six TDs for the season. Jeremiah Friend had two interceptions, and Azlan Enriquez had one for the Bulldogs. In three games, Ramona outperformed the opponents 134-12.

Poway 54, Del Norte 17: Vance Jefferson caught touchdown passes from 14 and 9 yards, as well as a kickoff from 91 yards for a score for Poway. Brother Max Jefferson had a 66-yard TD pass from Dylan Curry, who had 4 TD passes.

Rancho Bernardo 27, Mt. Carmel 21: Rancho Bernardo trailed 14-7 at half-time, but controlled the ball in the second half before Mark Sladnicks threw 14-yard TD to David Mendenhall with 50 seconds left to take the win. Frankie Franchina had 16 carriers for 110 yards and Sladnick rushed for 95 yards and 2 short TD runs.

Fallbrook 21, Escondido 15: Kenneth Spring rushed 20 times for 157 yards and 3 TDs, including an 84-yard scoring run, to lead Fallbrook to its first Valley League victory since 2015. Trent Pack had an interception.

San Pasqual 28, Valley Center 20: QB Danny Davis was 9 for 10 passing for 158 yards and 2 TDs, while also rushing 18 times for 82 yards for San Pasqual. James DeBora caught 3 passes for 71 yards and a TD while also grabbing an interception. Tyeric Milner sent an interception back 48 yards for a TD.

El Camino 22, San Marcos 14: Connor Malauulu scored a few hurried TDs for El Camino and QB Kiah Reid threw a TD pass to his brother Tate. LB Chris Jacobs had 10 tackles and scored a 2-point PAT. Kaden Vohnout had a 72-meter TD run for San Marcos, while Carter Schultz and Trey Bradford made a TD pass.

La Costa Canyon 43, Orange Glen 6: LCC QB Conner Annicharico completed 6 of 9 passes for 177 yards and 2 TDs, a 57-yarder to Christian Reynolds and 15 yards to Brook Davies. Caden Wadsworth, Ben Neill and Michael Gonzalez had TD runs. OG QB Dennis Andrew completed 21 of 37 passes for 288 yards and a TD. Malachi Keels caught 15 passes for 210 meters. LCC fired Andrew nine times, twice by Skylar Briggs, Andrew Prentice and Ben Riggs. All three had a few tackles for a loss, Rolles went for safety.

Otay Ranch 42, No. 4 Mater Dei Catholic 38: Otay Ranch upset the Crusaders when QB Brian Rudden completed 16 of 29 passes for 148 yards and 3 TDs. Carl Addy led Otay Ranch with 109 yards and three scores on 16 carries. DJ Neo added 72 yards of rushing and adding 35 yards and receiving 2 TDs. Mater Dei Catholic got 406 yards pass from Trevor Appelman with all 3 touchdowns to Oregon-bound Darren Barkins, who caught 7 passes for 240 yards.

Eastlake 21, Olympian 0: Cole McFarland was a perfect 3-for-3 for 21 yards and a touchdown to lead Eastlake. Jordan Blondin caught 3 passes for 12 yards and a TD while the Titans kept alternating their quarterbacks. Eastlakes’ defense again impressed with the shutout after conceding only one field goal in the opener.

Chula Vista 42, Hilltop 21: QB Omar Perez completed 17 of 25 passes for 266 yards and 4 TDs for Chula Vista. Nick Organ, 5 catches for 81 yards and 2 TDs, Karlos Jimenez, 4 catches for 91 yards and a TD, and Aaron Hernandez, 3 catches for 91 yards and a TD were the best receivers.

San Ysidro 35, Mar Vista 6: San Ysidro defeated the Mariners for the first time since 2006, scoring 5 hasty TDs, led by QB Matthew Jaime who won 205 yards and scored twice. He also ran and passed a few 2-point conversions. The Cougars rushed to 377 meters. Mckai Jackson, Brett Lainge and Sal Samano added TDs. It was the season opener for Mar Vista that was quarantined for two weeks after a false positive. QB Isaac Maldonado sped to 126 yards on 12 wishbones and Dante Pacheco caught a 25 yards pass from Alex Wocjik for the only score.

Montgomery 42, Bonita Vista 0: Montgomery collected the second shutout of the season, led by Daniel Sandoval who had 9 tackles, 2 sacks and 3 tackles for a loss. Offensively, Jaheim Williams won 106 yards with just 8 carries and 3 TDs. Alexander Dixie added 90 yards to five rushes and a few scores.

Santana 33, Mount Miguel 23: Michael Richter played RB for the second time, rushing 12 times for 71 yards and 3 TDs, plus he caught 2 balls for 85 yards, including a 49-yard TD. He also had 16 tackles and a sack. Drew Temple threw for 225 yards and a TD, but was intercepted twice by Joseph Castillo. Mount Miguels Jacob Laverdiere played for the Matadors in every game, hurrying 31 times for 160 yards and 2 TDs and threw for 156 yards, including a 72-yard TD to Daelen Hayden.

Monte Vista 42, El Cajon Valley 8: Lamonta Jenkins raced 10 times for 115 yards and 3 TDs, and Deron Whitley added 95 yards and 2 TDs for Monte Vista. Clarence Johnson scored for the Braves.

No. 9 Helix 49, Grossmont 35: Xavier Van caught 3 passes for 160 yards and 3 TDs for Helix. Freshman Ryland Jessee threw for 224 yards and 3 TDs. Christian Washington rushed for 138 yards and 2 TDs and threw a 28-yard TD to Van. Alejandro Van Holten added 104 rushing yards. For Grossmont, Justin Brown was 30 out of 49 for a career-high 482 yards and 5 TDs, plus a rushing score. Nate Acevedo caught 8 balls for 250 yards, plus had 71 yards back. Ryan Odom had 13 tackles and a sack.

El Capitan 27 West Hills 14: QB Savigon Yokley had a 27-yard TD run and Daison Desinor a game-winning, 10-yard TD run to lift El Capitan and capture the Tony Burner Memorial Cup.

Francis Parker 19, Classical Academy 16: Parker QB Gervy Alota threw a 53-yard TD pass to Sam Carrillo and had a pair of 2-PAT throws to Carrillo. Ben Effress had a 5 yard TD run. Cito Miller kicked a 26-yard FG and had an interception, while Gershon Ellis’s late interception sealed the win. Jason Vetelsen and Roman Menotti arrived on a 32-yard scoring play for Classical, while Ezekiel Stewart had a 54-yard TD run.

Coronado 40, Hoover 0: Donny Couts answered an interception for a TD when Coronado posted his first shutout in 25 games. Hudson Huber threw a TD-pass to John Cook and Tatum Wade had a 6-yard TD run.

Crawford 14, Mountain Empire 0: Hamadi Sharif had 143 yards rushing, and scored both Crawford TDs on runs of 18 and 9 yards. Larry Clark rushed for 121 yards to Mountain Empire 24 times.

Maranatha Christian 28, Army-Navy 27: Maranatha is 3-0 to start the season for the third time since school started 11-man football in 2013.

Santa Fe Christian 51, Rancho Christian 14: SFC RB Stephen Britton had 15 carries for 171 yards and 4 TDs, while Cristian Haymes had 9 rushes for 88 yards and 2 TDs. Zachary Marshall hit Dylan Morton with a 45-yard scoring pass while the Eagles committed a total foul of 413 yards. Charles Sawyer had three interceptions and even Bennett one.

La Jolla Country Day 34, Escondido Charter 14: Matthew Davis ran for another score and threw a TD pass to Oliver Stephenson for LJCD. Bito Bass-Sulpizio threw 2 TD passes, one for Daniel Rosenberg, the other for Jaden Mangini. Torreys’s defense forced two fumbles and was intercepted.

Central 27, Imperial 0: Jordan Reed was 15 of 19 passing for 285 yards and 4 TDs to lead Central, who outpaced the opponents 106-0. Fernando Morales had 5 receptions for 143 yards and 3 TDs. Joseph Denton posted 6 tackles, a sack and fumble recovery, and Skyler Cook 2 interceptions.

Brawley 56, Calexico 0: Ethan Gutierrez was a perfect 7 of 7 passing for 170 yards and 3 TDs to lead Brawley. Isaiah Young scored twice.

Palo Verde 42, Southwest-El Centro 0: Aizik Gonzales rushed 13 times for 151 yards and 2 TDs for Palo Verde.

Freelance writers Terry Monahan, Steve Brand and Jim Lindgren contributed to this report.