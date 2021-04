Dake continues to Tokyo, Arujau falls in the final of the Olympic trials in Fort Worth

Cornell wrestlers Kyle Dake and Vito Arujau both advanced to the best-of-three championship series on Friday at this year’s US Wrestling Olympic Team Trials in Fort Worth. A graduate of Lansing High School and Cornell University, Dake beat Jordan Burroughs 3-0, 3-2 on Saturday night to advance to Tokyo. Arujau, a Cornell sophomore from Syosset, fell to Thomas Gilman. As a senior in 2013, Kyle Dake made history by winning his fourth national championship with the Big Red. It was only the third time in history that a wrestler had won four national titles, but the first time ever in four different weight divisions. Not long after, Sports Illustrated named him the magazine’s first male College Athlete of the Year. Arujau, whose 2020-2021 college season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came fourth at the 2019 NCAA Championships at £ 125 as a freshman at Cornell, earning his first All-America honor, according to Cornell. He went 31-4 in the season with 19 bonus point wins, was named Ivy League rookie of the year and was named in the first All-Ivy team with 125 pounds. According to Cornell Athletics, Yianni Diakomihalis, Gabe Dean ’17, Nahshon Garrett ’16 and Ben Honis ’19 also represented Big Red Wrestling in Fort Worth in Friday’s early rounds. Garrett and Honis were defeated in the first round, and Diakomihalis and Dean each advanced to the semifinals before falling. There might not even be Olympic Wrestling this year if it wasn’t for Kyle Dake. When the International Olympic Committee announced 25 ‘core sports’ for the 2020 Olympics a few years ago, they retired from wrestling, one of the sports that premiered at the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896. sports such as badminton, handball and table tennis. Dake used the megaphone given to him for his popularity as a four-time national champion to advocate for the sport’s recovery. (The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were delayed until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.) “I trained for a long time for this,” said Dake this week. “Every year has led to this moment and this weekend. I am one step closer to achieving that goal. “ For more, follow up on 14850.com Facebook Instagram, and Twitter or subscribe to the Ithaca Minute newsletter







