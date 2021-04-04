Clippers vs Lakers 4/4/2021 Moneyline, total, stats and bets





The Los Angeles Clippers (32-18) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (31-18) on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 3:30 pm ET. Betting on Clippers vs Lakers Betting trends for Clippers The Clippers lost to the Nuggets 101-94 and failed to cover the spread as 1.5 point favorites, falling short of 220 points on their last outing on Thursday. Kawhi Leonard scored a team-high 24 points in the loss.

The Clippers have an ATS record of 28-22 this season.

The Clippers are 2-4 against the spread this season if they are at least 11 points favorites.

The Clippers and their opponents skipped in 27 of the 50 games this season (54%). Clippers last 10 games Clippers Last ten games Date Opponent Result Favorite Played as Spread Total Clippers Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Covered Over under 4/1/2021 Nuggets 101-94 DEN Yes House -1.5 220 -125 105 Normal season No below 3/30/2021 Magic 103-96 ENT Yes House -11 215.5 -700 500 Normal season No below 3/29/2021 Bucks 129-105 LAC No House +1 230 100 -120 Normal season Yes About 27-3-2021 76ers 122-112 LAC Yes House -5.5 221.5 -210 180 Normal season Yes About 3/25/2021 Tracks 98-85 LAC Yes Away -1.5 220 -120 100 Normal season Yes below 24-3-2021 Tracks 134-101 LAC Yes Away -6 222 -245 205 Normal season Yes About 22/03/2021 Hawks 119-110 LAC Yes House -6.5 225.5 -255 215 Normal season Yes About 20-3-2021 Hornets 125-98 LAC Yes House -9.5 232.5 -450 370 Normal season Yes below 17-3-2021 Misfits 105-89 FROM Yes Away -2.5 226 -140 120 Normal season No below 3/15/2021 Misfits 109-99 LAC Yes Away -1 229 -120 100 Normal season Yes below Gambling Trends from Lakers The Lakers defeated the Kings 115-94 in their final appearance on Friday. Kyle Kuzma took a total of 30 points to lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as underdogs of 4.5 points and the teams came together below the total of 221 points.

The Lakers have a record of 23-26 ATS this season.

When playing as an underdog of at least 11 points, the Lakers often struggle to cover with just a 0-3 record against the spread.

The Lakers and their opponents have regularly failed to make the over this season, in 34.7% (17) of their 49 games played. Lakers last 10 games Lakers last ten games Date Opponent Result Favorite Played as Spread Total Lakers Moneyline Opponent Moneyline Game type Covered Over under 2/4/2021 Kings 115-94 LAL No Away +4.5 221 165 -185 Normal season Yes below 31-3-2021 Bucks 112-97 THOUSAND No House +8.5 222 300 -360 Normal season No below 28-3-2021 Magic 96-93 LAL Yes House -7 208.5 -280 240 Normal season No below 3/26/2021 Cavaliers 100-86 LAL Yes House -4 207 -180 160 Normal season Yes below 3/25/2021 76ers 109-101 PHI No House +6 214 200 -240 Normal season No below 23-3-2021 Pelicans 128-111 NO No Away +5.5 222 195 -230 Normal season No About 21/03/2021 Sun tanning 111-94 PHO No Away +10 216 425 -550 Normal season No below 20-3-2021 Hawks 99-94 ATL Yes House -3.5 218.5 -160 140 Normal season No below 18-3-2021 Hornets 116-105 LAL Yes House -7 225 -320 260 Normal season Yes below 3/16/2021 Timberwolves 137-121 LAL Yes House -7.5 224 -345 285 Normal season Yes About Clippers top performers Leonard leads the Clippers and scores 25.9 points per game.

Paul George leads the team with 5.5 assists per game and DeMarcus Cousins ​​starts the team with 7.6 rebounds per game.

George makes 3.2 threes per game to lead the Clippers.

The leader of the Clippers steals is Leonard, who collects 1.8 per game. Serge Ibaka leads the team with an average of 1.2 blocks per game. Lakers top performers LeBron James’ strong performance this season puts him at the top of the Lakers scores and assists the rankings with 25.4 points per game and 7.9 assists per game.

Andre Drummond takes first place on the Lakers rebounding leaderboard, averaging 13.0 boards per game while adding 17.0 points per game.

James earns more threes per game than any other member of the Lakers, cashing in 2.4 treys per game.

Drummond leads the Clippers with 1.8 steals per game and Anthony Davis is their best shot blocker with 1.8 blocks per game. Powered by Data Skrive.

