Grant pounds Jefferson 41-12 in PIL football clash

There were times in recent months when Grant’s football coach John Beck wasn’t sure how hed steered his elders. A football season seemed unlikely, and a team banquet didn’t seem an adequate way to send out a 2021 class that helped build an emerging Portland Interscholastic League program. So to beat rival Jefferson 41-12 on Senior Night in front of restricted parents and family members Saturday night at Franklin High School was like a dream. I think it’s very special, said Beck. The emotions that went through the season went to play, didn’t go to play, went to play and then didn’t know. It’s emotional. This is my third year with this senior group and we have such a close relationship. To buy them in, we can now play with anyone. We couldn’t say that three years ago. A week after battling in a hard-fought defeat to defending 6A state champion Central Catholic, Grant (3-2) had no issues with a missing star from Jefferson (and Oregon State signer) Damir Collins. After forcing a quick three-and-out, Grant scored on the opening drive when senior Logan Going connected with senior Luke Borchardt from the sidelines for a 59 yards touchdown attack. Jefferson’s second drive ended in a blocked kick that came back 35 yards for a touchdown by Grant junior Max von Arx midway through the first quarter. Defeat had begun. After a Jefferson touchdown, Grant scored 21 consecutive runs to end the half with three touchdown passes from Going, a three-yard pitch to senior Brennick Beck, a seven-yard shovel-pass to senior Timon Davis, and a 13-yard connection to Borchardt . For Going, who finished 11-of-13 passes for 152 yards and four scores, it was the kind of game that made him an offensive player of the year candidate for PIL. He’s a 4.0 student, he’s in the student government, he’s such a guy, Beck said. He’s so smart and he buys. He teamed up with our new offensive coordinator Alex Grandjean, who was with Barlow. He comes up, learns this new plan, and executes it pretty well. Logan is one of the most stylish, best guys I’ve ever had the pleasure to coach. While Going led the offense, Grants’ defense shut down the talented players on Jefferson’s skill position (2-3), limiting the Democrats to 148 yards in total, much of which came in the last quarter. A third-quarter touchdown run by sophomore Donald Chili Stephens closed the scoring for the generals and put the game on ice. Grant will face Mountainside (2-3) on Friday night to close the season. The Mavericks have suffered three defeats to Sunset and Newberg, two undefeated teams and the traditional powerhouse Jesuit. Three years ago that would have been too much of an assignment for Grant. But as the victory on Saturday night showed, this is a very different General’s program. – Andrew Nemec | [email protected] | @AndrewNemec







