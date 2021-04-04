Men’s Tennis Falls at Duquesne, 5-2





PITTSBURGH, Pa. Saint Joseph’s men’s tennis team showed a 5-2 result to Duquesne in the Alpha Tennis Club on Saturday in the first Atlantic 10 action of the season. HOW IT HAPPENED Saint Joseph’s (5-4 overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) advanced early and earned the colon as Eshan Kanetkar and Nathan Perrone won the first flight while Alex MacNeil and Johnnie Massart took the third with identical 6-4 scores. Perrone doubled the lead 6-1, 6-0 win in the top flight, but Duquesne (4-5 overall, 2-4 Atlantic 10) took victories in the remaining games to secure the overall win. HAWK TALK “We fought better than yesterday, but still not good enough for the expectations we all have for this team”, assistant coach Marc Pibernat said. “I’m not sure it was the transition from the outside to the inside, but in general we didn’t play and compete at the level we should. It wasn’t a good journey for us and we definitely took a few steps back as a team. We still have a lot to figure out, especially the players who are able to make a difference, but they fall short when it comes to performance and the team is suffering the consequences, especially in the last few games. A shout out to Nate and Johnnie, who played tennis excellently on court and had a lot of energy off the court to support their teammates. NEXT ONE Wednesday The Hawks visit Villanova. RESULTS Duquesne 5, Saint Joseph’s 2 Double 1. Eshan Kanetkar Nathan Perrone (SJU) def. Alejandro Rodriguez-Vidal / Tamirlan Teberikov (DUQ), 6-4

2. Alex Mascioli / Joey Matthews (DUQ) defeats. Nickolas Frisk Francis Mowrey (SJU), 6-2

3. Alex MacNeil Johnnie Massart (SJU) def. Jin Dassanayake / Kaipo Marshall (DUQ), 6-4

Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3 Singles 1. Perrone (SJU) def. Mascioli (DUQ), 6-1, 6-0

2. Rodriguez-Vidal (DUQ) defeats. Healthy (SJU), 6-3, 7-6 (8)

Marshall (DUQ) def. Kanetkar (SJU), 5-7, 6-1, 6-3

4. Dassanayake (DUQ) def. Mowrey (SJU), 0-6, 6-4, 7-5

5. Teberikov (DUQ) def. Mass Art (SJU), 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-8 (STB)

6. Bode Vance (DUQ) def. Sam Sauter (SJU), 6-2, 6-2

Order of finishing: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 5 Game scores Singles: Duquesne 69, Saint Joseph’s 61

Doubles: Saint Joseph’s 14, Duquesne 14

Total: Duquesne 83, Saint Joseph’s 75

