Sheffield Shield: Marnus Labuschagne’s “Peculiar” Catch Sparks Twitter Debate. Watch







A capture of Marnus Labuschagne for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield against New South Wales has confused Twitterati, with many arguing that it should not have been issued. NSW’s Baxter Holt got a thick outer rim from Mitchell Swepson’s bowling and the ball looped towards Labuschagne at cover. Labuschagne ran back, caught the ball, but looked like he was falling back before turning and shooting the ball out of his hand. The umpire released the ball to end NSW’s first inning. “A ‘peculiar’ ending to the NSW innings, and this is considered a legal catch,” cricket.com.au wrote as they tweeted the video. A ‘peculiar’ ending to the NSW innings, with this considered a legal catch #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/T4gQgr1Rc2 – cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 4, 2021 Several users thought it was a controversial decision. “I don’t seem certain,” wrote one user. “It is not a legal catch. Catch is not complete until the fielder shows control of the ball and his body. The ball came out before he had control of his body,” wrote another. ‘That should not be spent in any way. Never being in control, ‘wrote another. “A bit of a flog act,” read one comment, while another user wrote, “It’s a dropped catch.” That does not seem certain to me. – El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) April 4, 2021 It’s not a legal catch

Several users also found similarities with Herschelle Gibbs' infamous drop catch in the 1999 World Cup semi-final against Australia, when he could have had Steve Waugh fired. "When that is out, Steve Waugh was out at the World Cup 99 ….." wrote one user. "He just dropped the World Cup," wrote another. Promoted "Referees trolling hellish gibbs by handing this out," replied another user. When that is out, Steve Waugh was out at the World Cup 99 ….. – DK Louis (@ DKLouis3) April 4, 2021 He just dropped the World Cup … – Slave to the economist (@to_economist) April 4, 2021 Referees trolling bright gibbs by handing this out – Sherafgan (@johnbrownreborn) April 4, 2021 With the catch of Labuschagne, New South Wales' first inning came to an end for the score of 381. Jason Sangha scored a century for NSW, while openers Daniel Hughes and Matthew Gilkes hit half centuries. After the switchover, Labuschagne continued with his half century for Queensland. Topics mentioned in this article







