Tennis stars Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils announce engagement

It is official! Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils are engaged after the tennis power couple announced the news on social media.
World number 5 Svitolina and world number 14 Monfils have been dating since 2018, according to WTAtennis.com.
“At the beginning of our eternity,” said the couple on their joint gems life Instagram account.
The account abbreviation is for the couple’s combined initials: Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina.
“She said YES, Mrs. MONFILS,” tweeted My son.
Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters and Marcos Baghdatis, former women’s world No. 1, were among a host of stars to congratulate the newly engaged couple.
The engagement follows the couple’s announcement in February that they would be taking a break from their relationship, saying in a joint statement that both just needed “some space.”
“The decision was incredibly difficult because we still have love for each other,” the couple said in the statement, which they shared on their Instagram Stories.
‘You really have to support each other’
Previously, 26-year-old Svitolina, who was born in Odessa, Ukraine, has spoken about how the couple’s relationship has helped her tennis game.
“I’m talking more to my coach now,” said Svitolina, who was defeated in the semi-finals of the Miami Open last week against eventual champion Ash Barty, in quotation marks on the WTA website.
“I’m more open with my coach and also with Gal about tennis and my feelings. This has really changed, I think, for the past, I don’t know, nine, ten months,” added Svitolina, who has 15 won. WTA titles and more than $ 20 million in prize money during her career.
“I just always love the way he pushes me to get better, and I also try to motivate him to be a better person, a better tennis player. I think this is the way it should be, and that’s what you really have to do. support each other and strive for better results. “
However, as with any relationship, there are ups and downs, as Svitolina humorously pointed out in one video posted from Miami, where she says “Everyone likes dating an athlete,” before pointing out that they are “never home”, “always” hungry “and” tired “and suffer from” mood swings. “
Monfils wrote back: “100% hahaha.”
Born in Paris, 34-year-old Monfils has won 10 ATP Tour titles during his career and has earned nearly $ 20 million in prize money.
“I admire what she does, how she works, the mindset she has,” Monfils said of Svitolina in 2019. WTAtennis.comBut I always say, but not for me, not for me. She’s too serious for me. It’s her way. It’s her way of being where she is. Even to get better.
“Me, the only motivation I will say we have is to make the other proud. I love when she wins. I am very proud of her. I think the same for her.
“For myself I’m seriously on the road, which is a normal way. It’s no different. I’ve done a lot of work with my coach, a lot of work on myself to be back again. It’s definitely a little bit different from them. In the end, we try. to be at the top in different ways, with a different culture. That’s the beauty of the relationship. “
