Results and replays from Saturday April 3

Friday night saw Burrillville see the first Division I won in program history.

On Saturday it was Davies who took his first ever victory.

The Patriots, a team in their second year of life, were finally on the right side of the scoreboard thanks to a defensive effort from the elite and two scores in the first half that earned them a 16-0 win over Hope for the first win of the program .

Offensively, Davies relied on the quarterback-wide receiver connection to Antonio Cabral and Matt Patenaude

In the first quarter, Cabral found Patenaude for a 12-yard touchdown and Cabral ran into the conversion to make it 8-0. In the second, Cabral and Patenaude came together for a 45-yard touchdown, with Cabral getting the two-point conversion again.

Cabral, who didn’t play last season, completed 8 of 10 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Patenaude was the receiver of most of them, finishing with seven catches for 117 yards and two scores.

DIVISION I.

Cumberland 14, East Providence 0

The Clippers defense continued to shine this season, shutting the Townies in their 14-0 victory.

Davis Matosgot all the points Cumberland would need with his 19-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Last weekRyan Larsonscored the first touchdown of the game for the Clippers, but this week he scored the last and shot one in from five yards to make it 14-0 in the third quarter.

Owen Molisconverted both extra point attempts for Cumberland, which is now 2-0 in Division I and has a good place to earn a playoff spot.

South Kingstown 34, Cranston East 6

It was Rory Hazard early and often for the rebels, who took down the Thunderbolts 34-6.

Hazard had all five touchdowns for South Kingstown, scoring on runs of 30, 17 and 15 yards in the first half and finishing with TDs of 7 and 30 yards in the second half.

Ben Conoverget four out of five extra points in the rebel victory.

SECTION II

Raphael 33, Tolman 7

In a battle for Pawtucket pride – as well as a huge step forward to make it to a D-IIA playoff spot – the Saints dominated from start to finish in a 33-7 victory over the Tigers.

St. Raphael quarterback Andre DePina-Gray brought the show to perfection, ran 133 yards while pitching for 113. He finished the game in the fourth quarter with a 5 yard touchdown run which he followed with a score of 38 yards.

The Saints started the day with a 1-meter touchdown Henrique RossThey added two touchdowns in the second quarter – a 64-yard TD pass from DePina-Gray to Ethan McCann-Carter and a 9-yard rumble to the right in front Napolean Barros

Under 19-0, Tolman’s Jamarus Godette hit in a 3-yard touchdown run to get the Tigers back in the game before DePina-Gray put the finishing touches to victory in the fourth.

Sophomore Moses Meus was a big factor in the Saints’ defensive effort, ending the game with 12 tackles – four for a loss – and two sacks to go with two blocked kicks.

Rogers 14, Pilgrim 6

After a touchdown at half time, the Vikings got two scores in the last two quarters to get away with the 14-6 victory over the Patriots.

Kayvon Lockhart scored from 11 yards to the game in the third and tie Will FarleyThe extra point gave Rogers a one-point lead. In the fourth quarter Max Newsome powered in a 7-meter touchdown run, with Farley adding the extra point.

The lead was maintained thanks to the enormous effort of the Vikings’ defense. Finley Alexander led the team with 12 tackles and Win Connelly had an interception in the win.

Darian Piker the pace of Rogers’ offense with 101 yards hastily on 15 carriers and Newsome had eight carriers for 61 yards to go along with his TD.

SECTION III

Classic 55, Tiverton 7

Sam Baddoo was too good to be stopped on Saturday, with more than 200 meters in the first half and five touchdowns in Purple’s 55-7 victory over the Tigers.

Baddoo, who went to Brown to play for the Bears in the fall, scored big run after big run for Classical. In the first quarter, he scored from 30 and 35 yards, with a 35-yard pick six that gave Purple a 20-0 lead before Tiverton could catch his breath.

In the second quarter, Baddoo scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, then ended his first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Dennis

Dennis threw for two more touchdowns and joined Marquis Buchanan on a score of 65 yards and throwing a dart from 40 yards to Stanley Urey Tyler Lee covered the score for the game with a fourth quarter-hour run of 8 yards.

Michael Keating got Tiverton out of Providence without being shut out, scoring from three feet away and earning the extra point.

Coventry 31, Chariho 0

Saturday was Turner Time for the Oakers as Will Turner threw a few touchdowns and Tommy Turner caught one and ran for another in a 31-0 win over the Chargers.

Will Turner started his afternoon with a 12-yard TD Logan Carson and added an 8-yard touchdown pass to his younger brother Tommy to send Coventry in the half on 19-0. Tommy Turner put an exclamation point on victory in the second half with a 78-meter touchdown run that made it 29-0. Passed a blocked puntChristian Lashanearned a safety for Coventry and completed the score.

Nick Carpinelloadded a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter in the win and Zane Fratarelli kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter to help the Oakers get to 2-0 in Division III and put themselves in the driver’s seat for a playoff spot.

SECTION IV

Ponagan set 33, toll booth 0

The Chieftains recovered two blocked kicks in the end zone for scores as they captured the Titans 33-0.

Ponaganset’s special day for special teams started in the first quarter John Zambarano scored the first touchdown of the day by covering a blocked kick in the end zone. In the second quarter, the Chieftains repeated the trick with Sal Bianca get the score.

They were the only scores Ponaganset needed, but not the only ones it would get. All-Stater Marcus Carpenter added a 5-yard first-quarter touchdown and after Biancas’ recovery, the Chieftains went 20-0 at half-time.

In the third quarter, quarterback Chris Brennan a two-meter house blasted out and Nick Baccala put the finishing touches to the win with a 3 yard run in the fourth.

Narragansett 21, Exeter-West Greenwich / Prout 14

Jared Chaloux came up with a massive pick six in the fourth quarter, which went on to be the match-winner score in the Mariners’ 21-14 win over the Scarlet Knights.

Narragansett led 14-7 when Chaloux issued a pass in the second game of the fourth quarter and returned it 20 yards for a score.

The Knights came back and got a 7-yard touchdown run past Max Lafond to narrow the deficit to 21-14, but on their last ride of Narragansett’s game Brady Butler chose a pass to seal victory for the Mariners.

EWG took the first lead of the game in the second quarter after a 6-meter touchdown Josh Capwell but Narragansett reacted by with a 9-yard score Reider FryIn the third quarter, Narraganset then took the first lead Phil Thoreaux tied on a 73-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Betts

Lucas Masson made all three extra points for the 2-0 Mariners and Misty Mitchell tied on both of her tries for the Knights, who now drop to 0-2 with two one-score losses after last week’s OT loss against Ponaganset.

