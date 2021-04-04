Virat Kohli has never sidelined cricket and was always focused, Irfan Pathan





Irfan Pathan, the former Indian cricketer, shared his first impression of Virat Kohli as a youngster, saying that despite the immense fame he found himself in, the cricketer’s dedication never waned. Irfan Pathan has shared his first impressions of a young Virat Kohli who broke into the senior cricket circuit in 2008 and has enjoyed high praise and recognition since his first season in the inaugural 2008 IPL. Virat Kohli made his IPL debut in 2008, for RCB and has been associated with the team ever since, even as captain of the franchise after leading India to a victory in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. Irfan Pathan: Virat Kohli has never sidetracked cricket and has always kept his attention Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan remembers the days when he played alongside a young Virat Kohli, who later became the RCB captain in 2013. Irfan Pathan recalls how Virat Kohli was all over the news and made it to page 3. “Every time I saw Virat Kohli in the IPL, I only saw one player. Someone who was young has reached a certain level and now enjoys on and off the field.When you opened the paper the next morning, he was everywhere, on page 3 you see him, ‘said Irfan Pathan in a video shared by Star Sports on Twitter. The former Indian pacesetter added that despite the unimaginable amount of fame Virat Kohli received at a young age, he remained focused on his game, marking his dedication to the big sport. But he has never sidelined cricket and has always remained focused. That’s why you see that Virat Kohli has become such a special player. It shows his dedication to the game. “ Virat Kohli was an opener in the IPL several times and could do it again in IPL 2021. In 61 innings, Virat Kohli has collected more than 2300 runs with an average of 47.86, with a score of 140.17 as an opener in IPL. His five T20 tons have all made it to the top of the order as hitters. Overall, he is the largest points counter in IPL history with 5878 points in 192 matches averaging 38.16. Virat Kohli led RCB from 2013 and has been a member since IPL’s first year 2008 The captain of the Indian cricket teams, popularly known as the Run Machine, Virat Kohli’s ability and hunger to score hundreds has taken the cricket fraternity by storm. Ranked in the top 3 in each format is a testimony to how the top class batsman stylist has evolved over the years. The flamboyant cricketer was the captain of the Indian team that won the 2008 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup and King Virat Kohli hasn’t looked back since. He is the new-age cricketer who is aggressive and speaks his mind about the field. In 2008 Virat Kohli was included in the RCB squad and started leading the squad in the year 2013. He wore the Orange Cap in IPL 2016. The highest paid cricketer in IPL, Virat Kohli, was the first to be retained by his franchise ahead of the IPL 2018 Player Auction and will continue to lead its side in IPL 2021. Virat Kohli scored a maximum of 973 points, which remains the highest in one season in the ninth edition of the Indian Premier League in 2016 to guide his team to the final of the tournament. In the season, he scored no less than four centuries the most by a player in one season. On March 28, 2019, he became the second player to reach 5,000 IPL runs after Suresh Raina.

