Women’s tennis reigns supreme, beating Buffalo 4-3





Next game: at Northern Illinois University 4/9/2021 | BUFFALO, NY – It was the Cardinals weekend, but Ball State decided to go ahead and travel to Buffalo to invent a match that had been delayed on behalf of the Bulls earlier in March due to the protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic . The Cardinals (15-2, 6-0 MAC) took their 15th straight win of the season after defeating the Buffalo Bulls (4-4, 1-4 MAC) in a 4-3 thriller Saturday afternoon at the Miller Tennis Center. With the win, Ball State still tops the Mid-American Conference standings as the only team with a spotless ledger. “We chose to take this challenge and go on this road trip,” said Ball State head coach Max Norris said. “Buffalo is a really good team and they always compete very hard. We knew this was going to be a competition that would test us. We threw everything in our favor and I’m proud of the way we responded. Go cards. !! “ Norris, who has been at the helm of the Cardinals in his eighth season, has certainly taken the Ball State women’s tennis program to new heights since his arrival making Ball State one of the best teams to be reckoned with in the MAC. Ball State again jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after taking Buffalo ‘s double point by posting victories on track two and one, respectively. Jessica Braun next to her doubles partner Silvia Martinez won 6-4 while Amy Kaplan and Emma Peeler allowed only two games to Pia Schwarz and Ambre Amat and claimed the 6-2 top lane victory. In singles, Silvia Martinez was the first finisher as she passed her opponent on lane six, 6-0, 6-1. Mariya Polishchuk followed right behind Martinez, pushing BSU’s lead to three points after her 6-2, 7-5 defeat to Amat. UB’s Hsin-Yuan Shih gave the Bulls their first point of the game after getting ball State runway four. But BSU would crush Buffalo’s comeback effort if Amy Kaplan earned the game-winning match for the Cardinals at number 5 in singles with her 6-4, 7-5 victory over Azra Deniz Comiek. The Ball State tennis team will continue the Mid-American Conference action on the road in Northern Illinois on April 9. The first service is at 2 p.m. ET at the Boylan Tennis Center in Rockford, Illinois. Follow @BallStateSports and @BallStateWTNS for the latest news on the Ball State women’s tennis team.







