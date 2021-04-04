Bozeman tennis on hot start in new season | Angry man

After being taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic last season, the Bozemans girls’ team picked up where it left off two seasons ago when it claimed a state title for the eighth straight year.
The girls started their 2021 season at home on Saturday with a 5-3 win against Missoula Hellgate and a 7-1 win against Missoula Sentinel. The boys started the season with a 4-4 draw against Hellgate and a 6-2 win against Sentinel.
Many of our kids played not only in their first high school matches of their young tennis career, but also in their first ever tennis matches, so that’s why it was really encouraging to see how well they performed, how well they behaved and represented high school and the program, said Hawks head coach Clayton Harris. It was really great to see how much improvement was taking place during the day.
Maicy McCarty and Blake Phillippi swept their No. 1 matches in singles during the day. McCarty won Hellgates Brooke Best 6-1, 6-0 and later Sentinels Jayden Johnson 6-0, 6-0. Phillippi won 6-1, 6-0 against Sentinel’s Noah Nelson and 6-3, 6-2 against Colton Quirk of Hellgate.
Getting Blake and Maicy into that No. 1 singles position and doing as well as they did was really impressive, Harris said.
Against Hellgate, Hailey Buss and Bella Raecke won their No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches 6-1, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-0 respectively. They beat Sentinel in the same places, Buss won 6-0, 6-2 and Raecke won 6-0, 6-0.
The girls No. 3 doubles team of Ava Couture and Alexis Lameres and the No. 4 doubles of Frida Kelly and Emeline Smith remained unbeaten on Saturday.
In fact, both teams were made up of players who were brand new to the game, Harris said. They did really well.
Ashley Bos and Laine Banziger also won at No. 1 in the doubles against Sentinel, with scores of 6-2, 6-1.
On the boys’ side, Luke Raynovich, Owen Sanford and Aiden Edwards won their singles matches against Sentinel to help win the singles competition. Josh Angell and Ben Stern won 7-5, 6-4 at number 1 in doubles, and TJ Ward and Joe Monson won 6-0, 6-1 at number 2 in doubles.
Phillippi, Raynovich, Sanford and Edwards all won in singles against Hellgate, but the Knights saved a break in the match by winning all doubles matches.
