Rye’s defense shutout Yorktown in the second half





RYE – After a few missed blocks and a missed assignment on defense, Rye found himself behind on Saturday night. The Grenades were not surprised that Yorktown was good, only that it all happened so quickly. “They are a great team,” said junior linebacker Ryan Surhoff. “They came hard and we didn’t expect that, to be honest. But in the second half we came out harder. We hit back.” And Rye did that behind their defense, which shutout in the second half. That gave the reigning Section 1 champion a 20-10 victory over the team he defeated in the 2019 Class A final and a 3-0 start with a largely inexperienced team. “It feels absolutely great, super fun,” said junior Caden Whaling, one of the few returning starters for Rye. “This was a rematch of the section championship and there was a lot of fighting in both directions.” Rye: Caden Whaling drives Rye past Sleepy Hollow Yorktown: Huskers show promise in comeback against Lakeland The Garnets certainly had to earn it after Evan Makar and Justin Meyerles led Yorktown to a 7-0 lead. The Huskers were still leading at halftime after Vicente Lyon’s 38-year field goal on the buzzer, but Rye gave no ground and forced two turns in the second half. “Yorktown came out flying and we had to forcibly answer it,” Whaling said. “Our defense has done a great job. They flew around and just played their hearts. We couldn’t ask for anything more.” Turning point It was a series of plays at the start of the fourth quarter that decided the game. First, Lucas Perez-Segnini put Yorktown on his own 5 with a long kick, then Mark Surhoff intercepted a third and long pass to give Rye a strong field position. But the Garnets faced a third and long time from a penalty when Owen Kovacs connected with Lucas Perez-Segnini to give their team a two-point lead, 20-10. Player of the game Rye’s defense. It was not the kind of game that someone played dominated. But between interceptions by Liam Lavelle and Surhoff, sacks by Jack Bartlett and Jack O’Byrne, and strong tackles by Alex Tepedino, Jack Griffiths and Perez-Segnini, there were several key contributors to the win. “We relied on them a lot tonight,” said Rye coach Dino Garr. By the numbers Rye (3-0) The Whaling, which entered Week 3 as Section 1’s lead rusher, overcame a silent start to hit 117 yards and two scores. … Kovacs went 4 of 7 for 70 yards, including the touchdown pass to Perez-Segnini which covered 25 yards … In addition to his interception, Lavelle caught three passes for 47 yards, including an acrobatic 32-year-old to set up one of the whaling touchdowns. Yorktown (1-2) Makar rushed to a team-high 52 yards and caught a 60-yard pass from Meyerles on the opening run. That made for a Makar touchdown run. … Meyreles threw for 97 yards and added 39 to the ground. Next one Yorktown will visit Horace Greeley at 7pm Friday. Rye plays in Eastchester on Saturday at 1:30 pm. Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor of The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal and can be reached by email at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider







