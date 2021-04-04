Akil Baddoo homers in first MLB at bat





DETROIT – Akil Baddoo didn’t have to wait long to spread his spring training success story in the regular season. The Tigers Rule 5 Draft-pick homered on his first Major League-pitch on Sunday and smashed a line drive to the seats in the left field in the third inning against the Indians.

Baddoo is the ninth player in franchise history to homer in his first Major League at bat, a feat last accomplished by Sergio Alcntara on September 6, 2020. Baddoo joins a short list of players who homer in their first big league pitch, reached last by Cubs-catcher Willson Contreras on June 19, 2016.

However, no player on that list arguably has a wilder story than Baddoo, a Rule 5 Draft pick from the Twins organization that makes its way into the Detroit Opening Day roster with a scorching Spring Training. Not only had Baddoo not played a game over Class A ball before Sunday, he had also not played a game for the regular season since May 11, 2019.

Time and time again, 22-year-old Baddoo has proven to be closer than the track record suggests, from five Grapefruit League home runs to a grown-up approach on the plate and in the field.

Baddoo almost made his Major League-debut on Saturday; he was on deck to pinch-hit for Miguel Cabrera when the eighth inning ended. Instead, Baddoo waited for his first big league start in the left field, as game manager AJ Hinch had planned.

I told him he was going to start one of the games in the series, Hinch said Sunday morning. So after the opening day, I always let the guys know what the plan is for the next few days, and he wasn’t in that lineup, I said let your family know you’re going to work on Sunday for the first time.

Badebox’s parents and his two younger brothers were behind home plate on Sunday after making the trip from Georgia for the occasion.

When Baddoos moved in in the bottom of the third inning, he came in swinging. From the moment he hooked up with Aaron Civales fastball on the first throw across the plate, Baddoo knew it was out and flipped his bat as he took off with a run-out speed of 103.7 mph. The ball hit the back of the bullpen as the socially aloof crowd cheered him around the bases and into the dugout, where his teammates harassed him.

It was an emotional moment for a young man who has surprisingly controlled his emotions since he arrived at Spring Training.

He’s a cool customer, man, Hinch said Sunday morning. He shows no nerves. I asked him when he was on deck on the circle [Saturday], How was your heart rate? And he just looked at me like I was crazy. Like, it’s fine. I’m about to play baseball.

It’s not rare to say that. It’s rarer when it’s really the truth.

