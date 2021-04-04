I’m not a power hitter, but I’m trying to learn from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Cheteshwar Pujara | Cricket News





CHENNAI: Cheteshwar Pujara’s reputation as a testing specialist had hampered his IPL prospects in recent years, but India’s No. 3 is now poised to turn the corner for CSK in the upcoming edition, after picking up signs from the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli .

Pujara, which remained unsold for a number of years, was picked up by CSK at the last auction for a base price of Rs 50 lakh and he is now done with a changed mindset and approach to the shortest format.

When asked about his success rate, which will always be highlighted for his lack of power-hitting, Pujara said he will rely on timing, just like his national team skipper Kohli or his deputy Rohit.

“… When it comes to the number of hits, yes, I agree that I am not a power-hitter. But at the same time you learn from players like Virat (Kohli). Rohit (Sharma), he is not purely a power -hitter, but he’s one of the best ball timers I’ve seen in the shorter sizes, ”Pujara told ESPN Cricinfo.

Even New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson could be a good example to mimic as he plays all the cricket shots.

“You learn from players like Kane Williamson. Even Steven Smith. They all score runs just by playing cricket shots, and at the same time they will be innovative,” said Pujara.

“I also have that mentality, that if I want to be successful I also have to be innovative, but at the same time you can still score runs by playing cricket shots. You have to get better at generating power, I won’t deny that. that, but in the end cricket sense is what I think will be your main strength. ”

The 33-year-old admitted that during the early stages of his career, he felt that adapting his game to the needs of T20 would hinder his test cricket, but no more.

“… it all comes with experience. When I played the T20 format in the past, I was a little worried that what if my Test cricket will get spoiled? Then there will be a technical foul once the IPL is over.

“But now I’m over that. What I realized over time is that my natural game, my strengths, will never go away,” said Pujara.

And what helped him was the words of wisdom of Rahul Dravid, when they had been talking to each other many moons ago.

“I got this advice a long time ago from Rahul bhai (Dravid), but I still want to mention it. He told me that your natural game will not change even if you try to play different shots.

“I started playing cricket at a young age. I made my first class debut in 2005-06. So it’s been almost 15 years now that I’ve played this game.

“So now when I play the T20 format, I will not forget Test cricket as I prepare for a Test series. Adapting to the T20 format and switching back to Test cricket will certainly not be a problem.”

If someone has been a successful red ball player, it’s not that hard to tackle a white ball, says Pujara.

“I certainly think so, especially the way the cue ball travels. It’s about making the mental change. I feel like you don’t have to put a lot of pressure mentally when you’re ready to make some adjustments,” says he. said.

“In Test cricket there is a lot of pressure, there is a price on your wicket. But in the shorter format you just have to express yourself and play as many shots as possible.”

