Exavier Brumfield took the pitch and scored the game-willing touchdown in extra time to lead the West Genesee football team to a 38-32 overtime win over Fayetteville-Manlius.

We blocked the edge and got X at the perimeter, said West Genesee coach Joe Corley. If (Brumfield is) there, he’s as good as they come.

Brumfield finished the game with 130 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns for the Wildcats (2-1). It is the second game of their season that decides the last game of the game. West Genesee held up the CBA, 33-32, defensively last month.

It says a lot about the character of our children, Corley said. Playing in some close-up games and finding a way to get the job done is a testament to what they are made of. I couldn’t be prouder.

West Genesee quarterback Braeden McNeil completed 21 of the 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown to Jake Mueller. He also scored a hasty touchdown.

Fayetteville-Manlius has become a rival to us, Corley said. Every year we play them it seems to be on the final whistle, and I told our boys that would be the case today. I have a lot of respect for their program. They are very well coached and always well prepared. Once again our boys were challenged, and they answered the call.

West Genesee visits Fulton this Friday. Fayetteville-Manlius hosts East Syracuse Minoa on Saturday.

Christian Brothers Academy 21, Central Square 0

Brothers quarterback Jordan Rae hooked up with Syair Torrence via two third-quarter touchdown passes to lead CBA to the first win.

The Jamier Handford brothers opened the score in the first quarter with a 3-yard run for CBA (1-2).

East Syracuse Minoa 49, Fulton 7

The Spartans exploded for 35 points in the second half to turn a 14-7 halftime lead into a big win.

Mikali Combs rushed to 177 yards on 13 carries, scoring two touchdowns, and ESM quarterback Tyler Bell completed 22 of the 33 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns. Nathan Pullano caught two of the TD passes, finishing with 126 receiving yards on eight receptions.

Auburn 55, Jamesville-Dewitt 7

Elijah Benson rushed to 217 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns and the Maroons ran to a 30-7 halftime lead. Auburn quarterback Troy Churney Jr and Davari Agge had two hasty touchdowns.

The Auburn defense was led by Tramon Daniels with 13 tackles. Connor Mahunik and Omar Bailey each had 12 tackles for the Maroons (2-0).

Fowler 26, APW 0

Falcons quarterback Donavyn Hayward threw three touchdown passes and Fowler won his second-straight game in his new field.

Hayward completed 3 out of 8 passes for 119 yards. He connected with Jaylen Brantley on 65- and 25-yard scoring strikes and hit Jamel Harrison Jr. with a 29-yard score.

Lamond Boyd led the ground game by rushing 173 yards on 16 carriers. He scored on a three-meter run in the fourth quarter.

Sandy Creek 38, Phoenix 14

Justin Thayer scored three touchdowns and the Comets won their second game in a row.

Thayer finished with 133 meters on 15 carriers. Marshall Coe had 104 yards on 18 carriers and one touchdown, and Maddox Brown had 105 yards on 15 carriers and one touchdown in the win. TJ Reff kicked a 26-yard field goal and five extra points for the comets.

Mason Bell had both touchdowns for Phoenix (0-1).

Westhill 18, Institute of Technology Central 6

Warriors quarterback Miguel Monic scored on touchdown runs of 6 and 1 yards and Westhill had a 12-0 lead at half time and continued their season opening. Myshawn Thomas returned an interception 52 yards from Westhills’ final score.

TreJuer Sledge had a 70-yard kick-off return for the Eagles lone score.

New Hartford 35, Camden 0

Alex Collver rushed for two touchdowns and Spartan’s quarterback Tyler Potocki had two more when New Hartford won his second game in a row.

Collver ran for scores of 22 and 12 yards and Potocki threw a 31-yard touchdown to Anthony Campola and ran for a 29-yard TD in the win.

Clinton 12, Utica Notre Dame 8

Warriors quarterback Kole Davignon ran for one touchdown and passed for another, a Clinton won his second game in a row.

Davignon rushed to 113 yards on 16 carriers, including a 48-yard TD run in the first quarter. He later connected with Enrico Lucio on a 33-meter touchdown pass that won the game for Clinton. Aiden Walter rushed to 106 yards on 16 carriers for Clinton.

Logan Copperwheat scored the lone touchdown for the Jugglers, finishing with 166 yards on 33 carries in the game.

Weedsport 60, Bishop Grimes 36

Hunter Morgan, Jacob Maloof and Maurice Ahearn combined for 487 yards rushing and seven touchdowns, and the Warriors started their eight-man football season with a big win.

Maloof rushed to 187 yards on 15 wishbones and two touchdowns, Ahern had 148 yards on 12 wishbones and two touchdowns, and Morgan had 143 yards on eight wishbones and three scores.

Weedsport trailed 6-0 early in the first quarter before finishing five touchdowns for a 36-6 lead.

Whitesboro 42, Rome Free Academy 7

Jeffrey Cubino scored three touchdowns to lead the Warriors to victory. Cubino scored on runs of 11, 8 and 6 yards in the win.