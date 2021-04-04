CARR TAKES FIRST ON DAVE LABOR INVITATIONAL, TENNIS EXTENSES WIN STREAK, LAX CAPTURES SENIOR DAY WIN





TRACK & FIELD – DAVE LABOR INVITATION The IUP Track & Field team traveled to Slippery Rock on Saturday to participate in the Dave Labor Invitational. Andre Carr headed the 100 meters in the men’s division by finishing first with a time of 10.81 seconds. Trejon Turner contributed to the Crimson Hawks’ accolades after taking second place in the high jump, reaching 1.91 meters. The 4 × 100m men’s relay team – consisting of Carr, Lawrence Anderson, Eric Westray and Noah Shannon-Hatchett – also took second place with a time of 43.55. This time it was just 0.31 seconds from first place Carnegie Mellon. In the women’s division, Cassidy Kline and Nickeela Austin came out with a second place. Kline finished second in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1: 07.14 and Austin placed himself in the triple jump with a distance of 11.28 meters. Taylor Nissly took third place in the 200 meters with a time of 26.77 and Paige Wess took fourth place in the 800 meters with a time of 2: 24.87. Next up is the Ed Fry Invitational, hosted by IUP, taking place Sunday March 11 at Frank Cignetti Field at George P. Miller Stadium. TENNIS EXTENSES WINNING STREAK After swiping all three doubles, IUP took a 4-3 win over West Virginia State after three wins in singles from Katy Graydon, Lydia Vlachou and Laura Dunarova. Graydon (6-3.7-5) and Vlachou (6-2, 7-6) took two consecutive set wins to score points for IUP, and Dunarova (6-4, 4-6, 6-2) won in three sets to record the match point. Vlachou and Idoia Huerta took the first doubles 6-1, Graydon and Karolin Kirchtag took the second game, 6-2, and Dunarova and Abby Jones ended the double sweep with a 5-4 victory. IUP now has a four-game winning streak, along with a 5-2 overall record, and the Crimson Hawks will return to Maple Street Courts on Tuesday to take on Mercyhurst. HUNTER, REUSTLE SHINE ON THE HIGHER DAY IUP took its third victory on Senior Day when the Crimson Hawks beat nationally ranked Mercyhurst 11-6 in women’s lacrosse on Saturday. Junior midfielder Leah Hunter scored three goals, while three Crimson Hawks contributed two goals each. As a team, IUP lost 13-6 in the drawcontrol column, but made up for that by getting shots on target and beating the Lakers, 20-17, from the front of the net. The Crimson Hawks take a 3-2 overall record and a 3-1 road conference record for two consecutive games. The first is Tuesday against Slippery Rock and the next is Saturday against Seton Hill.







