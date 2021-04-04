Martial could be out this season as Solskjaer speaks ahead of the Brighton clash





Anthony MartialThe campaign may already be over, thanks to a knee injury he sustained during the March international break while on duty for France. The forward’s anticipated absence from Sunday night’s match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion was confirmed with the team magazines’ release, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having a grim forecast ahead of the 7:30 pm BST kick-off. The United boss said: Unfortunately he sprained his knee in France. It’s always when they leave on internationals, you can keep your fingers crossed and hope they get back in shape. But losing Anthony for what may be the rest of the season is very disappointing, especially when messages and signals come from that [France] that it was nothing serious, but it looks bad. Alex Telles was feeling a bit sick unrelated to COVID but he is not fit enough to play. Martial has been in disappointing shape for much of the campaign and hasn’t been on many Fantasy radars for a while, but a prolonged absence would only boost Edinson CavaniThe prospects for more Premier League starts, with the obvious caveat of rotational risk surrounding the UEFA Europa League tie. The veteran Uruguayan leads the line for the Red Devils tonight and is one of two changes made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in United’s last Premier League game three weeks ago. Daniel James is the man who has to make way for Cavani, with Paul Pogba to replace Scott McTominay in midfield. Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood recover from injury to function while Bruno Fernandes will try to add to the four attacks he recorded in two previous encounters with the Seagulls. Dean Henderson holds up his place David de Gea, with Solskjaer explaining: We have nine league games, we have Europa League. With the two options I have, it’s hard to leave one out as they both did well enough to play. Not surprisingly, Brighton have remained unchanged after their excellent 3-0 win over Newcastle United. Dan Burn is not involved in match day selection, with Graham Potter previously confirming that the left back was still struggling to get fit. Manchester United XI:Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani, Rashford. Brighton and Hove Albion XI:Sanchez, White, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck. Become a member and get unlimited access to our data and articles Year-round memberships are now available for the price of 19.99Monthly subscriptions only cost 2.99A FREE trial is now available in December. Join now and receive the following: Draw your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season sticker

