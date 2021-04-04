Desert Springs receives ODI accreditation





The Desert Springs cricket ground has received ICC accreditation to host One Day International matches. The land, located in the Almeria region of Spain, has met all requirements to host ODI cricket. The Spanish site is the first site in Europe outside an existing ODI country to receive this status. The ICC sets minimum requirements for a ground to receive T20I, ODI, or Test match status. To obtain ODI accreditation, the facility must have a turf wicket as well as safety requirements and a minimum playing field size. The cricket ground, completed in 2018, is part of the wider Desert Springs resort, which includes accommodation, catering and other sports facilities. The resort has already proven popular for training camps and cricket tourism. Desert Springs has already shown its pedigree when it comes to international cricket, hosting a T20I series between Spain and Germany in March 2020. The two-game series was shared 1–1. The site is one of approximately twelve turf wicket sites in continental Europe, although about half of them are in the Netherlands. Coupled with an incredible mountain backdrop, the ground is one of the best cricket facilities in Europe. – Advertisement – Despite accreditation, it’s not immediately clear when Desert Springs will host its first ODI. Spain does not currently have ODI status and does not play in the Cricket World Cup Challenge League. Any ODI cricket hosted in the near future is likely to be a neutral venue. Europe has 4 teams with ODI status: full members England and Ireland, and associates Scotland and the Netherlands. All four countries have to deal with cold winters and long low seasons. Desert Springs, with a year-round warm climate, could offer winter training or competitions to the northern countries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos