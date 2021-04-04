Raukhedi win Nanod teams at night cricket matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The exciting match continued in the Atal Youth Night Cricket Competition which was played in the Temporary Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Stadium, Super Corridor. In the first match, Raukhedi defeated Jaylankesh Club by 29 runs. The second match took place in an interesting way between Gambhir XI and Nanod Moolti Club, with Nanod’s team winning by 1 wicket.

In the third match, Morning XI defeated Star XI by 8 wickets. In the fourth match, Kadampura XI easily defeated Phoolkaradia by 10 wickets. During the matches, the BJP’s National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya, reached out to strengthen the minds of the players and he reached the ground and hit and made effective shots. During this period, BJYM District Presidents Shravan Singh Chawla, Ramswaroop Gehlot, Rajendrasinh Budania, and Purushottam Dhakad were in attendance. The program was directed by Ankit Chauhan.

Expose TVA quality live cricket tournaments: Christian Eminent wins with 37 points

Christian Eminent defeated Khanuja Club by 37 runs in the Expose Live TV A grade cricket tournament hosted by Shriram Sports that was played on Saturday. Eminent batted first, scoring 312 runs in 50 overs. Faiz Qureshi scored 114, Shubham Gunjal scored 73 and Aftaf Sheikh scored 48 points. Junaid Khan and Imran Latif each took 22 wickets. In response, Khanuja Klub’s team managed to score 275 points in 48 overs and lost the match by 37 points. Imran Latif scored no less than 176 points. Sahil Sheikh took 3 and Deepesh Sharma and Faiz Qureshi each took 2-2 wickets.

Kanakeshwari club wins by 8 wickets

Another match under this league was played between Indore Sports and Kanakeshwari Club on ITI ground, in which Indore Sports batted first and cut to 138 runs in 39 overs. Chaitanya Pandit scored the highest 42 points. Aditya Panwar took 7 wickets with devastating bowling. In response, the Kankeshwari club scored 139 runs for 2 wickets in 19 overs and won the match by 8 wickets. Pankaj Sharma scored the highest 56 points.

RBCF defeated MYCC by 134 runs

Another match under this league was played between RBCF and MYCC in which RBCF batted first and scored 278 points for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Salman Khan scored 80 and Ishu Panchalia scored 83 points. Sankalp Solanki and Aman Mehra each took 3-3 wickets. In response, the MYCC team collapsed, scoring 144 runs in 34 overs. The maximum 43 points scored by Raj Dabi. Saurabh Sharma took 4 wickets and Vasu Bhaneria and Tanmay Sharma took 2 wickets each.