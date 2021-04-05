Bucks, Jrue Holiday agrees to $ 160 million 4-year extension





One of the NBA’s most underrated players is getting paid. Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a maximum four-year contract extension that could be worth up to $ 160 million, Holiday agent Jason Glushon told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The fourth year of the contract is reportedly a player option. Holiday, 30, has only been with the Bucks since November. His previous team, the New Orleans Pelicans, sent him to Milwaukee as part of a four-team exchange. The Bucks sent George Hill, Eric Bledsoe, RJ Hampton’s first round draft rights for 2020, two first round draft picks and two pick swaps to different teams, which was quite a lot to give up for Holiday. But Holiday has not disappointed. He’s averaged 17.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game this year, but both he and the Bucks have really gotten a little better lately. Vacation averaged 20 points over the past month, and the team has been in a tear since mid-February. Since February 19, the Bucks have won 16 games and lost only four, reaching third place in the Eastern Conference. The core of Bucks will be together for several years The Bucks have given up a lot for Holiday, so it’s not surprising they would sign him for an extension to get the most out of their investment. But he’s part of a core of players who will now be with the Bucks for a number of years as they continue to chase that elusive championship. Before Holiday, the Bucks signed their main player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, to the largest extension in NBA history. In December, the two sides signed a five-year, $ 228 million contract extension, leaving Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee until at least 2025. And before Antetokounmpo, the Bucks signed Khris Middleton for a five-year extension of $ 178 million after the 2019 season. The Bucks know their best chance of winning a championship is to keep their Antetokounmpo-Middleton-Holiday core together for as long as possible. Now that they’ve done that, all they have to do is take that ring. Story continues Jrue Holiday and the Bucks have reportedly inked a four-year extension of up to $ 160. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images) More from Yahoo Sports:

