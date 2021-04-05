Sports
Men’s and women’s tennis is sweeping Lamar
The Wildcats tennis teams won Lamar this week, and both teams had 4-3 wins over the Cardinals.
The women’s team faced the Cardinals on Sunday after losing 5-2 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Friday.
We knew we were the better team and we had to win, assistant coach Bryan Rainwater said. Every game becomes a battle for us. Lamar gave us their best and every game was close. We know we have to take care of everyone.
Later in the week, the men’s team defeated the Cardinals 4-3 on Thursday. A big plus for the Wildcats is that they get healthier on the way to the last part of the season.
Everything you’d expect from a conference game with the way we fought, said head coach Juan Nunez. It feels great to win and all the credit goes to the guys for deserving it. We’ve been in heavy losses lately, but this is the healthiest we’ve been in a month and a half. Extremely happy for these guys because they have been hit a few times.
The biggest concern for the women’s team right now is injuries. The Wildcats lost junior Slyvia Viljoen for the year with an ACL tear.
Sylvia has torn her ACL, so she’s out year-round, Rainwater said. The past months have shown that we can win games as a team. We have won victories at different times from different people who have given us energy. We only have seven girls in the line-up so we all have to play our part.
The women’s team is currently seventh in Southland with a 4-3 conference record. The Wildcats now have more free time between games due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Incarnate Word that canceled the game between the Wildcats and Cardinals for this weekend.
We have to continue with the lineup we have, Rainwater said. We can’t complain too much because we fought really hard. Being able to still win without Sylvia as a team is huge for our confidence. It shows our toughness.
The men’s team is now entering its final three games of the season, starting with the top-ranked Tyler Junior College coming Saturday.
TJC is a great program, Nunez said. They are always a top program. Their coach is great and is always in the top five every year. We usually play them in early February, but it didn’t happen this year because of COVID.
The men’s team is currently third in the conference at six with a 2-2 conference record. Nunez hopes to secure a winning record in the conference next weekend with a win against Incarnate Word.
I hope to finish with a winning record at the conference, Nunez said. Obviously, it’s hard to get a winning record for the regular season when we play against Baylor, Tech, SMU and Oklahoma, but I’d love to get a winning record at the conference and go to the conference tournament. I told the guys we need a win this weekend because we were the healthiest we’ve been. We have to win next weekend and then hopefully surprise someone in the tournament.
