



Suhas kulkarni Mumbai: Within 24 hours, Covid-19 claimed the lives of two individuals from Mumbai who were prominent figures in the national sports scene.

While Suhas Kulkarni was a former Maharashtra and international table tennis player, Sanjay Chakraverty was a renowned shooting coach, guiding and guiding top shooters such as Olympic medalist Gagan Narang and Anjali Bhagwat. Chakraverty was also a Dronacharya winner.

Kulkarni, who succumbed to the virus after being admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane for treatment, is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law. He was 68. Chakraverty was 79 and died Saturday night.

Together with his siblings, Kulkarni was actively involved in table tennis and other sports. After finishing his career, he kept in touch with the sport and became associated with coaching and also participated in Masters TT tournaments at the national and international level. He had also won the National Masters TT Championship in Indore in 2019. His passing came as a shock to the entire TT fraternity.

I saw him play against Japan in 1967 when he was barely 16. He was absolutely brilliant and was the only one to win a match against the Japanese. He was coached by former India player, the late Dilip Sampat, with whom he stayed. His younger sister Nandini played TT for a few decades and was national champion for many years. His eldest brother Sudhir played Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra and Baroda in the 1970s, veteran journalist Makarand Waingankar told TOI. His younger brothers Satish and Jayant also played for India.

In his four-decade-long career, Chakraverty guided many aspiring shooters on their way to the international stage. NRAI offers condolences to the death of Mr. Sanjay Chakraverty, Dronacharya. Popularly known as Sanjay Sir, it didn’t hold up well for a long time. He trained many shooters who are Rajiv Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardees. There is a long list of international medalists trained by him. May God grant peace to the departed soul, the NRAI said in a statement.

With a heavy heart, the sad news about the death of Dronacharya Awardee Shooting coach and mentor Sri Sanjay Chakraverty Sir in Mumbai a few hours ago. My sincere condolences. Folded hands, we’ve lost a great soul, tweeted Olympic shooter Joydeep Karmakar.

The grief of losing a real Dronacharya in Sanjay Sir. Our modern Dronacharya who made not just one but many Arjunas (myself included) and never asked for a Guru Dakshina! Indian Shooting has lost one of its trailblazing doyens, tweeted Indias high-performance specialist coach Suma Shirur, who runs a shooting academy in Panvel. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

