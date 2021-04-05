BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Says IPL Continues on Schedule | Cricket News







His confirmation comes just hours after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockout to prevent the spread of

“Everything is going according to schedule,” Ganguly told ANI. NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly , the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ), the president confirmed on Sunday that everything will go according to schedule in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.His confirmation comes just hours after the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockout to prevent the spread of COVID-19 “Everything is going according to schedule,” Ganguly told ANI. Maharashtra will enter a strict weekend lockout from Friday 8 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m., said State Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, adding that essential services and transportation, including buses, trains and taxis, are allowed. The decision was made today at a cabinet meeting in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, he told reporters.

“There was a cabinet meeting today and some important decisions were made regarding COVID-19. Strict rules have been set and will be enforced tomorrow from 8pm. Curfew is in effect from 8pm to 7am. Starting tomorrow Section 144 is in effect and it will be prohibited to gather more than five people in one place. It has been decided to close shopping centers, restaurants and bars. Pick-up services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will be closed open with a capacity of 50 percent. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets, “he said. “A decision has also been taken to impose a strict lockdown from Friday 8:00 pm to Monday 7:00 am in Maharashtra. The decision was made after consultation,” he added.

Wankhede Stadium will host 10 IPL matches this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is scheduled for April 10 Capitals of Delhi and Chennai Super Kings. Four franchises – Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals have now established their base in Mumbai. The fifth franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is also currently based in Mumbai, but they will soon be moving to Chennai to play their first match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11.

The BCCI is also considering the vaccination of players prior to the IPL, with BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla saying the board will contact the Ministry of Health for the vaccination of players. “To cope with this rise of coronavirus, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking about those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when the coronavirus will stop and you cannot give a deadline by then. it won’t be there so players can play easily. So I think I’ll have to think about that now. Vaccination should be done for the players too, “Shukla told ANI.

When asked if BCCI has written to the Ministry of Health about the vaccination of players, Shukla said the BCCI is thinking about it and they will certainly contact the Ministry that players should be vaccinated.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos