Del Valle hires IMG Academy head soccer coach to run the Cardinals program





DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – Del Valle has hired its next head football coach from the prestigious IMG Academy. The school announced in a statement on Friday that it has hired Bobby Acosta as its head coach to replace Charles Burton, who stepped down in March. Acosta is coming to the Austin area after one season as the head coach of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Austin FC scores first-ever goal against MLS competition, but drops La Copita preseason opener

IMG Academy has developed a new high school athletics system, bringing players from all over the country to the campus boarding school style. IMG Academy has become known for developing young athletes into college level players in a variety of sports. The school added a football program in 2010. Acosta’s run with IMG Academy only lasted a little over a year. The team went 8-0 during the 2020 season, earning the # 1 national rankings from MaxPreps.com and USA Today. Headshot from new Del Valle football coach Bobby Acosta (Photo: Del Valle ISD) Acosta’s resume ‘includes college principal coaching experience at Widener University in Pennsylvania. He has also served as an assistant at Cornell, Syracuse, Delaware, Bucknell, College of St. Scholastica, Minnesota, and the College of New Jersey. However, this will be Acosta’s first job in Texas. I am committed and motivated to make this one of the best programs in Texas and the country, Acosta said in a statement. I am delighted to meet our new families, players, teachers, coaches and everyone else who will help turn this program into something special. We want to make Del Valle the place to watch one of the best games ever invented. “ Jordan Spieth ends the PGA Tour drought with first win since 2017

Charles Burton spent eight seasons at Del Valle, finishing with a record of 29-51 in high school in Travis County in the Southeast. Burton’s son, Caleb, is one of the best wide receivers in the country for the 2022 class. Currently committed to Ohio State, Burton confirmed on social media that he will not be playing his senior season at Del Valle.

