Shockers knock off No. 28 Waves at Easter





WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) Spencer Hynestossed five innings of baseball with one hit and Seth Stroh had three career hits and led Wichita State to an 11-1 victory over the Omaha Mavericks on Sunday, March 28 at Eck Stadium, home of Tyler Field The win completed a three-game run for the Mavs (8-12) and improved the Shockers to 12-8 en route to the American Athletic Conference game. Hynes, a junior lefthanded redshirt from Weatherford, Texas, improved to 2-1 on the mound after only one hit and one earned run on 87 pitches, while striking out seven batters and walking four. A freshman from Kearney, Neb., Stroh went 3-for-4, while Paxton Wallace Corrigan Bartlett and Ross Cadena all had a few hits, putting Wichita State in the lead. Jack Sigrist, Garrett Kocia and Hunter Gibsoneach doubled in the race, and Sigrist, David VanVooren, Bartlett and Gibson all drove in two runs. out a two-out, bases loaded in the top of the first inning and Omaha’s Brett B got a pop-out to short stop Cade Clemons, leaving the game scoreless. Neither team was able to break through on the scoreboard until the third inning when Cadena rushed home on Sigrist’s one-out sacrifice fly to give Wichita State an 1-0 lead. Mavs tied the game, 1-1, in the top of the fifth after third baseman Brayden Eckhout hit an RBI-double just inside the foulline of leftfield. However, Wichita State had an emphatic answer and threw six runs on seven hits in the bottom. Half of the inning erupted into a 7-1 lead. Clemons started the offensive wave and singled through the right side to plate Cadena, before Sigrist doubled to left that enabled Stroh to score. VanVooren kept the offense flowing with a single to the left that stopped Sigrist and Clemons, before Wallace hit an infield single to third base to bring in VanVooren. Bartlett completed the scoring in the inning by driving into Wallace on a single from the right. WSU was not ready, however, pouring in four more runs with one in the sixth and three in the seventh. Cadena scored on an error. for the Shockers run in the sixth, before Bartlett singled to the left, Wallace plating, and Gibson doubled to left-center, allowing Bartlett and Kocis to cross home plate for WSU’s trio of runs in the seventh. State pitching staff of Hynes, Ryan Stuempfig, Foster Gifford and Aaron Haase limited Omaha to only two hits in the game, while WSU had 14 hits before the game. It was the first combined game with two hits for WSU since April 17. Maverick-starter Richie Holetz (1-2) suffered the loss on the rubber in 2018 after giving up seven earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings. with eight straight games against the Houston Cougars, starting with a series of four games in Houston, Texas, from April 1-3, before returning to Wichita for four games from April 9-11. (WSU Athletics contributed information to this article.)

