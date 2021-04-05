Connor Hopkins 23 finds success in USHL after an end-of-season injury at Yale

After serving the Ivy League 2019-2020 league game season, goalkeeper Hopkins returns to the Tri-City Storm and earns the title of USHL’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

While a seasonal injury kept second goalkeeper Connor Hopkins 23 out of the fray for six months during his rookie season at Yale, the netminder is now back in the game, earning USHL’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

The Malden, Massachusetts resident tore his meniscus during a preseason workout in October 2019 and spent six months in rehab before returning to the ice. The netminder told the News it took him a few extra weeks on the ice before he could be 100 percent overtaken. Since returning to the ice, Hopkins has found success in the USHL in a year without Ivy League competition.

The most important thing you can do is just take it every day, Hopkins said. Focusing on the little things and trusting that the work you do every day will eventually pay off in the long run helped me through it.

Although he had fully recovered and was willing to don the blue and white uniform for the 2020-2021 season, fate had other ideas about his return to play. After the Ivy League made the decision to cancel the winter athletics season, Hopkins opted to return to the USHL having previously played five games for the Tri-City Storm as a list of affiliated partners.

The 21-year-old explained the rationale behind his decision in an email to the news.

Having missed last year’s entire season due to my injury, and being young enough to still qualify for junior hockey, my coaches and I thought it would be helpful to finish the year in Nebraska and playing games with the Storm, Hopkins wrote.

After his first stint in Nebraska, Hopkins joined the West Kelowna Warriors in the British Columbia Hockey League. (Photo: Courtesy of Eldon Holmes)

The 185-pound 2-foot-1-inch sophomore was chosen 124th overall by the Storm in the eighth round of the 2016 USHL Phase I Draft. So far, he has been between the pipes in his second USHL campaign, with a rescue rate of 0.905. In addition, Hopkins received his first weekly honor during the first week of March, earning him the title of USHL’s Goaltender of the Week.

I am very grateful for the opportunity to be with the Storm again this season, Hopkins said. My experience has been overwhelmingly positive. I can’t tell you how great it was to get back on the ice and play meaningful hockey games.

Goalkeeping coach Matt Zaba, who was hired by Tri-City in 2017 and had professional stints in both the ECHL and NHL with the New York Rangers, praised Hopkins after announcing the USHL award.

Zaba, a 2003 NHL Draft pick, praised the young goalkeeper for his maturity both on the ice and in the locker room, noting that this has played a significant role in the team’s success.

He makes a calming influence on our group every time he’s on the net. Zaba said in one press release published by the Storm organization on March 1st.

At the time he was named Goaltender of the Week, Hopkins was the third-best goalkeeper in the USHL in bailout rate. (Photo: Courtesy of Eldon Holmes)

Before taking part in the Storm in Nebraska, Hopkins spent his time training during the summer in Massachusetts with Stop It Goaltending. The netminder has trained in the SIG development centers for more than 12 years.

All the guys at Stop It are great, Hopkins told the news. We have a great group of goalkeepers there and we have a lot of fun getting better every day.

In addition to working on his own improvement, Hopkins has also started teaching younger goalkeepers on SIG programs, offering them his own wisdom as a veteran of the training programs.

Among the trainers Hopkins cites as a great help since his youth hockey days is David Schultz, SIG director and former goalkeeper coach for the men’s and women’s teams at Bentley University, St. Anselm College and the University of New Hampshire.

[Hopkins has] become not only a very respectful person, but also responsible, Schultz told the News. He understands that you have to work hard and work hard to not only achieve his goals but exceed them and that’s one thing he has no problem with, working hard and tackling obstacles on and off the ice.

Schultz also commented on Hopkins’ ability to fight and never give up on a situation, as well as his talent for adapting to different situations.

While the second goalkeeper is currently in rehab after injuring his knee in a match a few weeks ago, not only is he looking forward to returning to the ice in general, but also expects a specific reunion with his fellow Bulldogs.

I’m most looking forward to opening night at Ingalls, Hopkins said. The next time we walk out of that tunnel, hopefully with fans in the building, I know I can speak on behalf of the rest of the team when I say we can’t wait to get out again.

