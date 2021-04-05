Hong Kong NPC launches six-year strategy plan





The Hong Kong Paralympic Committee and Sports Association for the Physical Disabled (HKPC & SAPD) has launched a six-year development plan called Project 2026 with the aim of boosting the para-sports movement. Project 2026 aims to boost the sports movement in Hong Kong by improving high performance, increasing the participation of the visually impaired, improving public awareness and enhancing stakeholder engagement. This initiative covers the period of two Paralympic Games and two Asian Parasels, with 10 strategic goals. The first of these include maintaining the current top sports performance and growing more sports to elite level. Project 2026 also aims to establish effective and sustainable feeder training pathways, increase sports participation, develop more parasports and advocate for exercise as part of the lives of people with disabilities. It will also maximize the effectiveness of promotion and publicity, further engage stakeholders in parasport development, strengthen the role of the HKPC & SAPD affiliates, and contribute to the science and classification of parasport in Asia. “Parasport has become very competitive,” said James Lam, Chairman of the HKPC & SAPD. “Formulating long-term strategic development plans enables the HKPC & SAPD to keep abreast of the time to face challenges. Boccia is one of the most successful Para sports in Hong Kong Getty Images “Project 2026 represents the collective views of members of the Executive Committee and Subcommittees, coaches and secretaries after times of in-depth analysis and extensive discussions. “The ten strategic goals and associated action plans extend from grassroots to elite levels, in particular broadening grassroots participation and recruiting budding athletes are paramount.” The first phase of Project 2026 will include a regional training program for boccia in six regions, while coaching will also be developed in the country’s most elite para sports – badminton, table tennis and wheelchair fencing. In partnership with the Judo Association of Hong Kong, visually impaired participants will be included in judo training without restriction for the next month. HKPC & SAPD is also conducting a survey of physically disabled students in primary and secondary schools to understand their participation in physical education classes.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos