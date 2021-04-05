Football: Astoria closes Seaside in classic Clash | Local

SEASIDE Despite the lack of insults and points, the Astoria and Seaside football teams managed to put on a thriller to close Part I of the 2021 fall sports season.
Along the way, the Fishermen and Gulls scored a few firsts, in their first Clatsop Clash gathering since 2019.
First, it was probably the only Clatsop Clash game played on April 2.
It is also likely the first time in series history that back-to-back meetings have ended with 8-0 scores.
The Gulls won 8-0 in 2019 (by way of safety and a touchdown), and the Fishermen returned the favor at Broadway Field on Friday night.
With a safety in the first quarter and a long touchdown run in the third, the Fishermen ended their five-game season with an 8-0 win over Seaside.
It was the third Clatsop Clash-shutout in the last four games, as the Fishermen and Gulls fought through a game with eleven punts and five turnovers.
Offensively, Astoria’s Michael Moore had the most touches (25 carriers, 141 yards rushing). But his biggest game came on defense.
With the Gulls on Astoria’s 12-yard line and 33 seconds to go, Moore intercepted the last pass attempt of the night at Seaside and ended his high school football career and Astoria’s season with a win.
Meanwhile, Moore’s backfield teammate Luke Cummings only had seven carries, but he made the most of his chances.
In Astoria’s second possession in the third quarter, Cummings ran to the left, turned down the sidelines and sprinted 75 yards for a touchdown.
From there, the fishermen gave the game to their defense, which rushed the gulls just 75 meters and passed 76.
I thought there would be a little more scoring for both teams, said Astoria coach Howard Rub. Estacada kept us out of the end zone the week before, and thanks to Seaside they kept getting tighter when we got into the red zone.
The first points of the game came via a safety, when Astoria’s Dylan Junes blocked a Seaside punt from the back of the end zone.
Meanwhile, a recovered fumble gave Seaside first-hand possession in Astoria territory in the middle of the second quarter.
But the Gulls immediately gave it back on the next play, as Rocky Rub got a pass from Carson Kawasoe.
Seaside’s Kaleb Bartel later intercepted an Astoria pass, but the Gulls were plagued with dropped passes and negative yardage plays on fouls.
I was happy that our boys handled things (from a 0-8 season in 2019) and had a successful league match season, said coach Rub. But mostly just to get the chance to play. It was a great way for our seniors to go out as winners and help us get back to where we wanted the program.
